AFC Energy : Appointment of National EV Sales Manager

RNS Reach - This is a Non-Regulatory Announcement

9 March 2020

AFC Energy PLC

('AFC Energy' or the 'Company')

AFC Energy Appoints Leading UK Charge Point Executive as National EV Charging Sales Manager

AFC Energy (AIM: AFC),

a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies , is pleased to announce it has appointed Tom Pollard, a leading EV charge point executive in the UK, as its National EV Sales Manager effective immediately.

Formerly General Manager of Rolec EV, Mr Pollard was a large contributor to the success of Rolec's EV charge point business with an extensive customer network spanning the UK's leading EV fleet, Government and charge point operators.

Upon commencement in the role, he will be responsible for generating new and responding to AFC Energy's growing number of commercial enquiries into the Company's new H-Power EV Charger system and building our business alongside AFC Energy's executive team.

'Having seen firsthand the exponential growth in EVs and EV charge points here in the UK and across Europe in recent years, I'm fully aware of the challenges that exist for industry in sourcing power from constrained or non-existent power grids. Having worked alongside AFC Energy over the past year in my previous position, I'm confident the solution AFC Energy offers industry is not only an enabler for the deployment of the country's EV ambitions, but also presents a sustainable alternative which is an increasingly exciting opportunity not only for the Company but for me personally' said Mr Pollard.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said 'The growing number of inbound enquiries into AFC Energy's H-Power EV Charging solution through the success of our recent national roadshow has been welcomed and has driven the need to commence recruitment of new sales and commercial capability to further enhance our go to market capabilities. Tom presents us not only with enthusiasm and knowledge of the sector, but also a network of contacts across our industry second to none and his willingness to join us in this journey to support the decarbonisation of the UK's transportation sector further validates the opportunities we are now seeing in this exciting growth market for AFC Energy'.

For further information, please contact:

AFC Energy plc Adam Bond (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 14 8327 6726 Tuva Partners - Public Relations Alex Brooks +44 (0) 7900 205 460

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now being deployed in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and industrial gas plants as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs.