AFC Energy : Selection of Flow Plate Mass Manufacturer

19 March 2019

AFC Energy PLC

('AFC Energy' or the 'Company')

AFC Energy Selects Advanced Plastics as Preferred Tenderer for Fuel Cell Flow Plate Mass Manufacture

AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), the leading alkaline fuel cell power company, today announces the selection of UK based Advanced Plastics Ltd as Preferred Tenderer in the mass manufacture of flow plates for use within the Company's proprietary alkaline fuel cell system.

Following a global tender, Advanced Plastics Ltd presented a very strong technical proposal which demonstrated innovation in the mass manufacturing process at a price point which was most competitive amongst its peers.

Finalisation of the flow plate design, necessary to regulate the flow of gases and liquids within the AFC Energy fuel cell system, follows months of computational fluid dynamics modelling and validation testing at the Company's Surrey offices. The next step is to integrate the AFC Energy design work into a mass manufacturable product and to work with a partner to bring their own expertise and capability to the final flow plate deliverable.

Advanced Plastics provide a diverse range of technical injection moulded products for blue chip clients across a range of market sectors and are an ideal UK based partner to support AFC Energy's commercialisation efforts.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said'We are pleased to be working with a local partner in the mass manufacture of a key component of our fuel cell system. The innovation and expertise Advanced Plastics bring to the table have allowed us to further enhance our plate design making the process of mass manufacture all the more achievable in meeting our expected needs. We look forward to working with Advanced Plastics as a new key supplier to AFC Energy's fuel cell system.'

Chris Pearson, Joint Managing Director and Shareholder of Advanced Plastics Ltd said'Since first meeting representatives of AFC Energy on our stand at Interplas in September 2017 we have applied our design, materials and manufacturing knowledge to progress from a solid concept to producing physical samples of a production feasible design. We are now delighted to be in the running for the next phase of the project which will see us utilise 2K injection moulding and linear vibration welding to produce this important element of the fuel cell system, taking us into an exciting new market sector.'

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past ten years in the UK, is in the process of being deployed in industrial gas plants for grid generation, as an alternative to diesel generators for localised power, in energy storage systems and as the power source for local electricity needs.