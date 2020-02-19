AFC Energy : presentation at Conference

RNS Reach - This is a Non-Regulatory Announcement

19 February 2020

AFC Energy PLC

('AFC Energy' or the 'Company')

AFC Energy Presenting at the Scottish Renewables Transport Conference 2020

AFC Energy (AIM: AFC),

a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies , is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Scottish Renewables Transport Conference 2020 in Glasgow today alongside several of Scotland's leading environmental and energy commentators.

The presentation, titled 'Hydrogen: Fueling the Growth in Battery Electric Vehicles' will focus on the Company's H-PowerTM EV charger solution and how it can support Scotland deliver on its commitments to deliver Net Zero across the transportation sector, utilising green hydrogen as its key fuel.

