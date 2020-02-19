Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AFC Energy plc    AFC   GB00B18S7B29

AFC ENERGY PLC

(AFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 03:33:04 am
31.7 GBp   -5.37%
03:23aAFC ENERGY : presentation at Conference
PU
02/12AFC ENERGY : Hybrid Hydrogen Generator System showcased
PU
02/03AFC ENERGY : EV Charger Roadshow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Energy : presentation at Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:23am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
AFC presentation at Conference
Released 08:18 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4502D
AFC Energy Plc
19 February 2020

RNS Reach - This is a Non-Regulatory Announcement

19 February 2020

AFC Energy PLC

('AFC Energy' or the 'Company')

AFC Energy Presenting at the Scottish Renewables Transport Conference 2020

AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Scottish Renewables Transport Conference 2020 in Glasgow today alongside several of Scotland's leading environmental and energy commentators.

The presentation, titled 'Hydrogen: Fueling the Growth in Battery Electric Vehicles' will focus on the Company's H-PowerTM EV charger solution and how it can support Scotland deliver on its commitments to deliver Net Zero across the transportation sector, utilising green hydrogen as its key fuel.

For further information, please contact:

AFC Energy plc

Adam Bond (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0) 14 8327 6726

Tuva Partners - Public Relations

Alex Brooks

+44 (0) 7900 205 460

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now being deployed in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and industrial gas plants as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFIFLTFSIALII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AFC presentation at Conference - RNS

Disclaimer

AFC Energy plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFC ENERGY PLC
03:23aAFC ENERGY : presentation at Conference
PU
02/12AFC ENERGY : Hybrid Hydrogen Generator System showcased
PU
02/03AFC ENERGY : EV Charger Roadshow
PU
01/31AFC ENERGY : Admission of shares
PU
2019AFC ENERGY : Official EV charging partner of British Motor Show
PU
2019AFC ENERGY : and Advanced Plastics sign agreement
AQ
2019AFC ENERGY : Cracks Use of Ammonia in Alkaline Fuel Cell
BU
2019AFC ENERGY : Collaboration Agreement
PU
2019AFC ENERGY : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2019AFC ENERGY : Unaudited Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 155 M
Chart AFC ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
AFC Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,33  GBp
Last Close Price 33,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -37,3%
Spread / Average Target -42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Steven Bond Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Gibson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Graeme Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joe B. Mangion Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFC ENERGY PLC104.89%202
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS3.45%19 646
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-0.42%11 445
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED21.27%6 940
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 448
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-0.55%5 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group