Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Affiliated Managers Group    AMG

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP

(AMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:01am EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 5.15% junior convertible trust preferred securities due 2037 (the “junior convertible securities”). The conversion rate adjustment is being made in accordance with the indenture governing the conversion of the junior convertible securities as a result of the quarterly cash dividends paid by AMG on common shares since the fourth quarter of 2018 through the previously announced quarterly cash dividend with an ex-dividend date of August 7, 2019 to be paid on August 22, 2019. Effective immediately, the conversion rate is adjusted from 0.2525 common shares per $50.00 junior convertible security to 0.2558 common shares per $50.00 junior convertible security, equivalent to an adjusted conversion price of $195.4652 per common share, compared to the prior conversion price of $198.0198 per common share.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG’s strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of June 30, 2019, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $776 billion, pro forma for the subsequently closed investment in Garda Capital Partners, in more than 500 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

     

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

   
Investor Relations: Anjali Aggarwal
Media Relations: Jonathan Freedman
+1 (617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
09:17aAFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Jun..
PU
09:01aAMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Tr..
GL
08/07AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain
GL
08/07AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01AFFILIATED MANAGERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/30AFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second..
AQ
07/29AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/29AFFILIATED MANAGERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First ..
GL
07/22AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 230 M
EBIT 2019 724 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 432 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 33,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 4 108 M
Chart AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Affiliated Managers Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 98,60  $
Last Close Price 81,12  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel Dalton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay C. Horgen President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sean M. Healey Executive Chairman
Patrick T. Ryan Lead Independent Director
Olajide James Zeitlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP-16.75%4 108
BLACKROCK INC9.56%69 309
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.19%42 957
UBS GROUP-13.40%39 734
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.32%19 899
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.28%19 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group