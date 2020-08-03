Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Affiliated Managers Group    AMG

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP

(AMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMG Appoints Tracy A. Atkinson to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:34pm EDT
  • New independent Director will enhance diversity of expertise on AMG’s Board of Directors
  • With the addition of Ms. Atkinson, 43% of AMG’s independent Directors are female

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a global asset management company, today announced the appointment of Tracy A. Atkinson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Atkinson retired from State Street Corporation in March 2020, having held a series of leadership roles during her 12 years with the company. She joined State Street in 2008 as an Executive Vice President and held several roles during her tenure, including Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and most recently Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to joining State Street Corporation in 2008, Ms. Atkinson served in various leadership positions at MFS Investment Management from 2004 to 2008, most recently as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer – mutual funds, and as a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1999 to 2004, having joined the firm in 1988. She currently serves on the boards of directors of the United States Steel Corporation and Raytheon Technologies, and previously served on the board of Raytheon Company from 2014 until the closing of the merger between Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation.

“We are delighted to welcome Tracy to AMG’s Board,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Tracy brings significant leadership experience from her career in the asset management industry, as well as a track record of service on public company boards, and we look forward to her perspectives further enhancing the Board’s expertise.”

About AMG
AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of June 30, 2020, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $638 billion across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

Investor Relations:
Anjali Aggarwal

Media Relations:
Jonathan Freedman

+1 (617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
04:34pAMG Appoints Tracy A. Atkinson to its Board of Directors
GL
07:38aAFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
07:31aAMG Announces Resignation of Patrick T. Ryan from its Board of Directors
GL
07/31AFFILIATED MANAGERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/27AFFILIATED MANAGERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/27AFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second..
PU
07/27AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First ..
GL
07/24AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
07/15AFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 27, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 912 M - -
Net income 2020 144 M - -
Net Debt 2020 46,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 3 202 M 3 202 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Affiliated Managers Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 75,50 $
Last Close Price 68,79 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay C. Horgen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick T. Ryan Chairman
Tom M. Wojcik Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Pruell Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Olajide James Zeitlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP-18.82%3 202
BLACKROCK, INC.14.38%87 666
UBS GROUP AG-12.52%42 102
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.77%31 758
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.35%31 347
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.36%22 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group