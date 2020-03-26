Affimed Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Heidelberg, Germany, March 26, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Dr. Adi Hoess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/.

Dr. Adi Hoess will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2020 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com