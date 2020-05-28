Affimed to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
05/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT


Heidelberg, Germany, May 28,  2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “Investors” section of Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ and will be available for 30 days following the event. 

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.   

Affimed Investor Contact

Alexander Fudukidis, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: IR@affimed.com


