Affimed NV : Affimed Shares Leap on News of Genentech Deal, Analysts Review and Target

08/29/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on cancer immunotherapies. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in a Phase 2a clinical study.

The company shares jumped over 200% in Monday's trading session, with an unusually high trading volume of 33 million shares. The share activity came on the heels of a new development agreement with Genentech.

Get details of the Genentech agreement and the analysts review and target READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/affimed/

Affimed's proprietary, versatile and modular ROCK® (Redirected Optimized Cell Killing) platform enables the generation of first-in-class, tetravalent, multi-specific immune cell engagers. Based on its modularity, ROCK® allows for antibody engineering of highly customizable NK and T cell engagers to generate clinical candidates tailored to multiple disease indications and settings, including generation of molecules against validated oncology targets to address the limitations of existing treatments of hematologic and solid tumors.

Review the entire AFMD pipeline and get a Q2 financial report here READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/affimed/

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://www.tradersnewssource.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,34 M
EBIT 2018 -34,3 M
Net income 2018 -36,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 26,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capitalization 89,2 M
Chart AFFIMED NV
Duration : Period :
Affimed NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,87 €
Spread / Average Target 399%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fischer Chief Operating Officer
Florian Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Treder Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIMED NV326.92%104
GILEAD SCIENCES4.59%96 992
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.66%45 827
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.32%41 231
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.09%10 957
GENMAB5.49%10 449
