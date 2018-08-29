Affimed NV : Affimed Shares Leap on News of Genentech Deal, Analysts Review and Target

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on cancer immunotherapies. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in a Phase 2a clinical study.

The company shares jumped over 200% in Monday's trading session, with an unusually high trading volume of 33 million shares. The share activity came on the heels of a new development agreement with Genentech.

Affimed's proprietary, versatile and modular ROCK® (Redirected Optimized Cell Killing) platform enables the generation of first-in-class, tetravalent, multi-specific immune cell engagers. Based on its modularity, ROCK® allows for antibody engineering of highly customizable NK and T cell engagers to generate clinical candidates tailored to multiple disease indications and settings, including generation of molecules against validated oncology targets to address the limitations of existing treatments of hematologic and solid tumors.

