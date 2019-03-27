Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Affinity Metals Corp    AFF   CA00827Y1060

AFFINITY METALS CORP

(AFF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of 2,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants by one year. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share. The exercise price will remain unchanged with this proposed extension. The warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement completed May 3, 2017. The new expiration date for the Warrants will be May 3, 2020. Insiders hold 450,000 of the Warrants.

This proposed extension of the exercise term of the warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information please contact Robert Edwards, CEO and a director of the Company at redwards@affinity-metals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43704


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFFINITY METALS CORP
01:50pAffinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants
NE
03/23Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
02/11Affinity Metals Samples High Grade Silver, Zinc and Lead up to 1,890 g/t Silv..
NE
More news
Chart AFFINITY METALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Affinity Metals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP33.33%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 134
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP27.20%30 257
CHINA MOLYBDENUM19.95%13 478
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.47%8 652
BOLIDEN31.50%7 459
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.