Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Affinity Metals Corp    AFF   CA00827Y1060

AFFINITY METALS CORP

(AFF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affinity Metals Corp. Amends Warrant Terms in $600,000 Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") today announced that it has amended the terms of the warrants included in the non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") announced on September 3, 2019.

Each Warrant included in the Offering may still be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15, however the exercise period will now be extended to 24 months from the closing date of the Offering and will not include a forced conversion provision. All other terms of the Offering will remain the same.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Affinity

Affinity Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Regal polymetallic project located near Revelstoke, BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Contact: redwards@affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47681


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFFINITY METALS CORP
07:50pAffinity Metals Corp. Amends Warrant Terms in $600,000 Private Placement Fina..
NE
09/03Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $600,000 Financing
NE
07/04Affinity Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results
NE
04/01Affinity Metals Corp. Closes Fully Subscribed $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
03/27Affinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants
NE
03/22Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
02/11Affinity Metals Samples High Grade Silver, Zinc and Lead up to 1,890 g/t Silv..
NE
More news
Chart AFFINITY METALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Affinity Metals Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP50.00%2
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)31.24%38 960
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%38 960
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP7.60%25 596
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-1.60%10 415
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.54%8 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group