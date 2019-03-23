Log in
AFFINITY METALS CORP

(AFF)
Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing

03/23/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for proceeds of $200,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Insiders may participate in the offering. A finder's fee of up to 8% in cash or shares may be paid to arm's length finders in relation to this offering. Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including mineral property acquisitions.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information, please contact Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp. at redwards@affinity-metals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43634


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP66.67%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 408
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP22.16%30 489
CHINA MOLYBDENUM29.52%14 556
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.14%8 579
BOLIDEN33.95%7 669
