Affinity Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation's recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, BC on June 27, 2019.

Motions Percentage of Votes Cast "FOR" Number of Directors 100% Robert Edwards 99.95% Darren Blaney 99.95% Sean Pownall 99.99% Dennis Edwards 99.99% Appointment of Auditors 100% Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan 99.81% Transact Other Business 99.95%

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Contact information: redwards@affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

