AFFINITY METALS CORP

(AFF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/28 02:47:42 pm
0.1 CAD   +5.26%
Affinity Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results
NE
04/01Affinity Metals Corp. Closes Fully Subscribed $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
03/27Affinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants
NE
Affinity Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results

07/04/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation's recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, BC on June 27, 2019.

MotionsPercentage of Votes Cast "FOR"
Number of Directors100%
Robert Edwards99.95%
Darren Blaney99.95%
Sean Pownall99.99%
Dennis Edwards99.99%
Appointment of Auditors100%
Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan99.81%
Transact Other Business99.95%

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Contact information: redwards@affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46089


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Latest news on AFFINITY METALS CORP
12:55pAffinity Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results
NE
04/01Affinity Metals Corp. Closes Fully Subscribed $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
03/27Affinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants
NE
03/22Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing
NE
02/11Affinity Metals Samples High Grade Silver, Zinc and Lead up to 1,890 g/t Silv..
NE
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP66.67%2
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%36 032
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)0.00%36 032
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP25.09%29 754
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.18%11 562
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.32%8 010
