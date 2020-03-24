Affinity Metals Corp. Announces Second and Final Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financing

Log in
03/24/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("Affinity" or the "Company") announces that it has now completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on February 6, 2020. Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 612,300 units for gross proceeds of $122,460. The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Second Tranche. All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring July 25, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Together with the first tranche closing announced February 28, 2020, the Company has now raised a total of $514,460.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Affinity

Affinity is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Regal polymetallic project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.

Information related to the Company and the Regal project can be found on the Company's website at: www.affinity-metals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards
CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.
The Company can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com or by phone at 604-227-3554.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53769


Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP.29.17%4
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-33.26%32 266
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-44.61%19 643
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.1.93%9 510
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-58.92%8 009
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.29%4 976
