Affluent Partners : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AFFLUENT PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED 錢 唐 控 股 有 限 公 司* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1466) FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF) I/We (Note 1), of being the registered holder(s) of shares (Note 2) of par value HK$0.002 each in the share capital of Affluent Partners Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting or (Note 3) of as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company, to be held at Campfire, 8/F Remex Centre, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3 September 2020 for the purpose of considering the resolution set out in the notice convening the EGM and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolution as hereinafter indicated, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. ORDINARY RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Notes 4) To approve the Share Consolidation (Note 9) Signature (Note 6) Date Notes: Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the EGM is preferred, strike out '' the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting or '' and insert the name and address of proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH A TICK IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' FOR '' . IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH A TICK IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' . Failure to indicate which way you wish your votes to be cast will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged at Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the EGM and at any adjournment thereof in person to represent you. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. The description of the ordinary resolution is by way of summary. The full text of the ordinary resolution is set out in the notice convening the EGM dated 11 August 2020. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address. For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

