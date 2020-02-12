Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AFI Development Plc    AFID

AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC

(AFID)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFI Development : Approval of Application for Squeeze Out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:34am EST

Not for release, publication or distribution (in whole or in part, directly or indirectly) in, into or from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

of APPROVAL of application for squeeze out FROM

CYPRUS SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

IN RELATION TO

offers ('the offers') by flotonic limited to acquire ALL THE CAPITAL OF

AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC dated 19.11.2019, as revised on 19.12.2019 (the 'Announcements')

Following the announcement made on 28 January 2020, Flotonic Limited ('Flotonic') announces that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Flotonic's request to proceed with the squeeze out, in accordance with section 36(1) of the Cypriot Takeover Law 42(I)/2007, for the acquisition of the remaining securities of AFI Development Plc which are not in Flotonic's possession.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Announcements.

For more information, please contact:

Natalia Pirogova

Flotonic Limited

+7 965 3920595

Important Notice

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THEREFORE ANY PERSONS WHO ARE SUBJECT TO THE LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY APPLICABLE REQUIREMENTS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN PREPARED FOR THE PURPOSES OF COMPLYING WITH ENGLISH LAW AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS AND REGULATIONS OF ANY JURISDICTION OUTSIDE OF ENGLAND.

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THEREFORE PERSONS SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT THE LAWS OF THEIR JURISDICTION AND OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE REQUIREMENTS.

Disclaimer

AFI Development plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC
02:34aAFI DEVELOPMENT : Approval of Application for Squeeze Out
PU
01/28AFI DEVELOPMENT : Submission of Application for Squeeze Out to CySEC
PU
01/23AFI DEVELOPMENT : Proposed Delisting Of GDRs And B Ordinary Shares
PU
01/14AFI DEVELOPMENT : Increased Offers & Intention To Procure Delisting
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Posting Of Revised Offer Document
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Results for the nine months to 30 September 2019
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Offer for AFI Development Plc
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Notice of H1 2019 Results
PU
2019AFI DEVELOPMENT : Partial repayment of afimall city loan
PU
More news
Chart AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
AFI Development Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Elias Ebrahimpour Non-Executive Chairman
Panayiotis Demetriou Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Avraham Noach Novogrocki Independent Non-Executive Director
Ilya Kutnov Director-Corporate Affairs & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC-3.13%390
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.55%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.25%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.61%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.40%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.3.94%26 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group