AFI Development : Approval of Application for Squeeze Out

Not for release, publication or distribution (in whole or in part, directly or indirectly) in, into or from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

of APPROVAL of application for squeeze out FROM

CYPRUS SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

IN RELATION TO

offers ('the offers') by flotonic limited to acquire ALL THE CAPITAL OF

AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC dated 19.11.2019, as revised on 19.12.2019 (the 'Announcements')

Following the announcement made on 28 January 2020, Flotonic Limited ('Flotonic') announces that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Flotonic's request to proceed with the squeeze out, in accordance with section 36(1) of the Cypriot Takeover Law 42(I)/2007, for the acquisition of the remaining securities of AFI Development Plc which are not in Flotonic's possession.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Announcements.

For more information, please contact:

Natalia Pirogova Flotonic Limited +7 965 3920595

Important Notice

