AFI Development : Results for the nine months to 30 September 2019 0 11/26/2019 | 02:28am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATIONOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN 26November2019 AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC ('AFI DEVELOPMENT' OR 'THE COMPANY') RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Pace of residential sales affected by challenging market conditions AFI Development, a leading real estate company focused on developing property in Russia, today announces its financial results for the six months ended 30September 2019. 9M 2019 financial highlights · Revenuefor 9M 2019 totalled US$254.4 million, including proceeds from the sale of trading properties: - Rental and hotel operating income up marginally to US$94.9 million, including AFIMALL City contribution of US$67.3 million - Sale of residential properties contributed US$156.5 million to total revenue · Gross profitfor the 9-month period was US$138.1 million · Net profitfor 9M 2019 amounted to US$77.1 million · Total gross value of portfolio of propertiesstood at US$1.25 billion, broadly unchanged since the end of H1 2019 · Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 30 September 2019 amounted to US$109.6 million 9M 2019 operational highlights · Following the delivery of Building 6 at Odinburgin May 2019, the Company recently completed the transfer of pre-sold apartments to customers. The construction and presale of apartments in Building 3 (Phase I) and Building 3 (Phase II) are also underway. As of 18 November 2019, the number of signed sale contracts stood at 810 (88% of total) in Building 3 (Phase I), 150 (11% of total) in Building 3 (Phase II) and 217 (97% of total) in Building 6 · At AFI Residence Paveletskaya, Phase II was delivered in May 2019 and the transfer of apartments is now complete. The construction and presale of apartments in Phase III continue. As of 18 November 2019, 625 contracts for the sales and presales of apartments and 'special units' had been signed (78% of Phase I, Phase II and Phase III combined) · At Bolshaya Pochtovaya, construction and marketing of the project are progressing to plan. As of 18 November 2019, 347 apartments (55% of Phases I, II and III combined) had been pre-sold to customers · Phase I Botanic Gardenwas state-commissioned in September 2019, and transfer of apartments is now ongoing. The construction of Phase II continues as planned. As of 18 November 2019, 434 apartments (54% of Phase I) had been sold or pre-sold to customers · Construction works at Tverskaya Plaza Icand Tverskaya Plaza IV are ongoing. Both properties are located near the Belorussky railway station in a dynamic and well-developed office district · At AFIMALL City,the net operating income ('NOI') for 9M 2019 was US$52.1 million Commenting on today's announcement, Eli Avrahampour, Chairman of AFI Development, said: 'I report that, despite a slowdown in residential sales in the third quarter, we delivered another solid set of results for the first nine months of 2019. The positive momentum in our revenues and gross profit is largely attributable to the recognition of residential pre-sales and the stable performance of the yielding portfolio. Looking ahead, the pace of sales across our residential portfolio remains subject to volatile market conditions with continuing uncertainty around the outlook for the Russian economy and, in turn, its real estate sector.' 9M 2019 Results Conference Call: AFI Development will hold a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its 9M 2019 financial results on Wednesday, 27 November 2019. Details for the conference call are as follows: Date: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 Time: 2pm GMT (5pm Moscow) Dial-in Tel: International: +44 (0)20 3003 2666 UK toll free: 0808 109 0700 Password: AFI Development To take part in the conference call, please dial in approximately 5 minutes before the start of the event. Prior to the conference call, the 9M 2019 Investor Presentation of AFI Development will be published on the Company website at http://www.afi-development.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentationson 27 November 2019 by 10am GMT (1pm Moscow time). - ends - For further information, please contact: AFI Development, +7 495 796 9988 Ilya Kutnov, Corporate Affairs/Investments Director (Responsible for arranging the release of this announcement) Citigate Dewe Rogerson, London+44 20 7638 9571 Sandra Novakov Lucy Eyles This announcement contains inside information. About AFI Development Established in 2001, AFI Development is one of the leading real estate development companies operating in Russia. AFI Development is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and aims to deliver shareholder value through a commitment to innovation and continuous project development, coupled with the highest standards of design, construction and quality of customer service. AFI Development focuses on developing and redeveloping high quality commercial and residential real estate assets across Russia, with Moscow being its main market. The Company's existing portfolio comprises commercial projects focused on offices, shopping centres, hotels and mixed-use properties, and residential projects. AFI Development's strategy is to sell the residential properties it develops and to either lease the commercial properties or sell them for a favourable return. AFI Development is a leading force in urban regeneration, breathing new life into city squares and neighbourhoods and transforming congested and underdeveloped areas into thriving new communities. The Company's long-term, large-scale regeneration and city infrastructure projects establish the necessary groundwork for the successful launch of commercial and residential properties, providing a strong base for the future. Legal disclaimer Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, the future financial performance of the Company, its intentions, beliefs or current expectations and those of its officers, directors and employees concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and business. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could,' 'may' or 'might' or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, regulation or accounting standard, the Company does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and market change in the industries the Company operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations. Chairman's statement While our 9M 2019 performance is satisfactory in general, the pace of our residential sales in the third quarter was somewhat slower than in the half of the year. Our residential revenue in Q3 2019 was US$39.8 million, compared to US$62.5 million in Q1 and US$54.1 million in Q2. We explain this mainly by increasing competition in the residential sector. Sales at our Odinburg and Botanic Garden projects, in particular, were affected by more intense competition in their respective locations. However, bringing the development of our key residential projects (Odinburg, AFI Residence Paveletskaya, Bolshaya Pochtovaya and Botanic Garden) near completion allowed us to recognise revenues of US$254.4 million and a gross profit of US$138.1 million. Rental and hotel operating income was broadly unchanged year-on-year at US$94.9 million (9M 2018: US$93.9 million). Projects update AFIMALL City Occupancy at the end of the third quarter increased marginally to 91% with the NOI for the 9M 2019 period at US$52.1 million. Odinburg At the Odinburg residential development, Building 6 (Phase II) was state-commissioned in May 2019 and the delivery of its presold apartments to customers is now complete. Construction works remain underway at Building 3 (Phase I) and Building 3 (Phase II). As of 18 November 2019, the number of signed sale contracts stood at 810 (88% of total) in Building 3 (Phase I), 150 (11% of total) in Building 3 (Phase II) and 217 (97% of total) in Building 6. AFI Residence Paveletskaya Phase II of the development was state-commissioned in May 2019 and the transfer of apartments to customers is now complete. The focus in construction and presale of apartments is now on Phase III of the development. As of 18 November 2019, 625 contracts for the sales and presales of apartments and 'special units' had been signed (78% of Phase I, Phase II and Phase III combined). Bolshaya Pochtovaya The presales and marketing are ongoing in all three phases of the project. As of 18 November 2019, 347 apartments (55% of Phases I, II and III combined) had been pre-sold to customers. Botanic Garden In September 2019 the Company successfully state-commissioned Phase I of the development, and transfer of pre-sold apartments to customers is ongoing. As of 18 November 2019, 434 apartments (54% of Phase I) had been pre-sold to customers. Cash Offers by Flotonic Limited for AFI Development Cash offers for AFI Development by its controlling shareholder, Flotonic Limited, were announced on 25 October 2019 and the offer document was published on 19 November 2019. For details please refer to the offer document which can be located on the Company's website at https://www.afi-development.com/en/ Elias Ebrahimpour (Eli Avrahampour) Chairman of the Board SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 Unaudited 1/1/19- Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/19 30/9/18 Note US$ '000 US$ '000 Revenue 2 254,362 207,100 Other income 2,854 2,150 Operating expenses 3 (43,490) (44,211) Cost of sales of trading properties 10,11 (72,031) (84,909) Administrative expenses 4 (2,426) (4,031) Other expenses (1,190) (4,006) Total expenses (119,137) (137,157) Gross Profit 138,079 72,093 Profit on sale of investment property 7 10,220 - Decrease in fair value of properties 7,8 (24,294) 62,257 Results from operating activities 124,005 134,350 Finance income 23,939 12,830 Finance costs (30,415) (26,512) Net finance (costs)/income 5 (6,476) (13,682) Profit before tax 117,529 120,668 Tax (expense)/benefit 6 (40,448) (24,070) Profit for the period 77,081 96,598 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 76,901 96,541 Non-controlling interests 180 57 77,081 96,598 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share (cent) 7.34 9.21 The unaudited summary of financial results was approved by the Board of Directors on 25 November 2019. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 September 2019 Unaudited30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 Note US$ '000 US$ '000 Assets Investment property 7 705,140 742,590 Investment property under development 8 145,840 141,880 Property, plant and equipment 9 71,366 67,868 Long-term loans receivable 28 2,811 Trade and other receivables 12 1,402 - Intangible assets 565 230 VAT recoverable 75 51 Other investments 14 5,353 5,244 Non-current assets 929,769 960,674 Trading properties 10 29,798 19,082 Trading properties under construction 11 302,564 278,800 Other investments 14 6,043 11,168 Non-financial assets 16 8,059 - Inventories 1,119 1,120 Short-term loans receivable 816 578 Trade and other receivables 12 71,398 54,569 Current tax assets 1,197 4,431 Cash and cash equivalents 13 103,579 89,003 Current assets 524,573 458,751 Total assets 1,454,342 1,419,425 Equity Share capital 1,048 1,048 Share premium 1,763,409 1,763,409 Translation reserve (333,343) (371,659) Capital reserve (19,333) (19,333) Retained earnings (550, 424) (627,324) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 861, 357 746,141 Non-controlling interests 76 (63) Total equity 861,433 746,078 Liabilities Long-term loans and borrowings 15 367,130 487,348 Deferred tax liabilities 74,516 54,772 Deferred income 12,485 11,964 Non-current liabilities 454,131 554,084 Liabilities (continued) Short-term loans and borrowings 15 15,794 16,433 Trade and other payables 16 57,204 37,378 Advances from customers 64,113 65,407 Income tax payable 1,667 45 Current liabilities 138,778 119,263 Total liabilities 592,909 673,347 Total equity and liabilities 1,454,342 1,419,425 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 Unaudited1/1/19- Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/19 30/9/18 Note US$ '000 US$ '000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 77,081 96,598 Adjustments for: Depreciation 9 742 709 Net finance costs/(income) 5 5,405 12,645 Increase/(decrease) in fair value of properties 7,8 24,294 (62,257) Gain on sale of investment property 7 (10,220) - Reversal of trading properties under development construction write-down of prior years 11 (5,676) - Tax expense/(benefit) 6 40,448 24,070 132,074 71,765 Change in trade and other receivables (16,909) 11,550 Change in inventories 89 125 Change in trading properties and trading properties under construction (12,523) (27,905) Change in advances and amounts payable to builders of trading properties under construction 7,921 (12,210) Change in advances from customers (16,847) 37,703 Change in trade and other payables 183 (24,804) Change in VAT recoverable 4,310 5,438 Change in deferred income (414) 1,568 Cash generated from operating activities 97,884 63,230 Taxes paid (15,027) (14,797) Net cash from operating activities 82,857 48,433 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of other investments 6,962 6,956 Proceeds from sale of investment property 7 68,681 - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 91 130 Interest received 2,784 817 Change in advances and amounts payable to builders 16 (2,527) (478) Payments for construction of investment property under development 8 (13,573) (1,893) Payments for the acquisition/renovation of investment property 7 (227) (518) Change in VAT recoverable 796 (979) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 9 (1,265) (844) Acquisition of other investments - (21,274) Acquisition of intangible assets - (898) Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable 2,700 482 Payments for loans receivable (398) (6,293) Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 64,024 (24,792) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 542,467 Repayment of loans and borrowings 15 (118,253) (548,571) Interest paid (19,376) (17,724) Net cash used in financing activities (137,629) (23,828) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 5,324 5,797 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,576 5,610 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 89,003 95,468 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 13 103,579 101,078 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS For the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2019 1. SUMMARY OF OPERATION Incorporation and principal activity AFI Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in Cyprus on 13 February 2001 as a limited liability company under the name Donkamill Holdings Limited. In April 2007 the Company was transformed into public company and changed its name to AFI Development PLC. The address of the Company's registered office is 165 Spyrou Araouzou Street, Lordos Waterfront Building, 5th floor, Flat/office 505, 3035 Limassol, Cyprus. As of 7 September 2016 the Company is a 64.88% subsidiary of Flotonic Limited, a private holding company registered in Cyprus, 100% owned by Mr Lev Leviev. Prior to that, the Company was a 64.88% subsidiary of Africa Israel Investments Ltd ('Africa-Israel'), which is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ('TASE'). The remaining shareholding of 'A' shares is held by a custodian bank in exchange for the GDRs issued and listed in the London Stock Exchange ('LSE'). On 5 July 2010 the Company issued by way of a bonus issue 523,847,027 'B' shares, which were admitted to a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the main market of LSE. On the same date, the ordinary shares of the Company were designated as 'A' shares. This summary of financial results comprises the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The principal activity of the Group is real estate investment and development. The summary of financial results was not audited. The amounts are based on the Group's financial information, which is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), as adopted by the European Union ('EU') and the Group's accounting policy, while the disclosures and presentation are not in compliance with IFRSs, specifically with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements'. Exchange rates The table below shows the exchange rates of Russian Rubles, which is the functional currency of the Russian subsidiaries of the Group, to the US Dollar, which is the presentation currency of the Group: As of: Russian Rubles for US$1 % change nine months % change year 30 September 2019 64.4156 (7.3) (1.8) 31 December 2018 69.4706 20.6 30 September 2018 65.5906 13.9 Average rate during: Nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 65.0789 3.8 Nine-month period ended 30 September 2018 61.4358 5.3 2. REVENUE Unaudited 1/1/19- 30/9/19 Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from sale of trading properties - transferred at a point of time (note 10) 18,336 10,914 Revenue from sale of trading properties - transferred over time (note 11) 138,117 101,514 Hotel operation income 22,354 23,781 Construction consulting/management fees 727 - 179,534 136,209 Other revenue Investment property rental income 72,527 70,162 Non-core activity revenue 2,301 729 74,828 70,891 254,362 207,100 3. OPERATING EXPENSES Unaudited 1/1/19- 30/9/19 Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Maintenance, utility and security expenses 14,638 14,980 Agency and brokerage fees 1,093 1,799 Advertising expenses 4,633 5,312 Salaries and wages 11,557 10,769 Consultancy fees 2,007 1,802 Depreciation 631 629 Insurance 328 323 Rent 1,173 980 Property and other taxes 7,370 7,563 Other operating expenses 60 54 43,490 44,211 4. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Unaudited 1/1/19- 30/9/19 Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Consultancy fees 142 487 Legal fees 581 1,143 Auditors' remuneration 144 245 Valuation expenses 51 43 Directors' remuneration 156 885 Depreciation 111 81 Insurance 113 113 Provision for Doubtful Debts (428) (283) Donations 34 40 Maintenance of IT systems 262 160 Accommodation 42 94 Salaries and wages 453 37 Other administrative expense 765 986 2,426 4,031 5. FINANCE COST AND FINANCE INCOME Unaudited 1/1/19- 30/9/19 Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest income 2,547 1,018 Net foreign exchange gain 19,148 11,812 Net change in fair value of financial assets 2,244 - Finance income 23,939 12,830 Interest expense on loans and borrowings (18,862) (23,957) Net change in fair value of financial assets - (1,517) Other finance costs (1,067) (1,038) Significant finance component on advances from customers* (10,486) - Finance costs (30,415) (26,512) Net finance (costs)/income (6,476) (13,682) * In the current period the Group presented significant financial component from contracts with customers in the amount of US$10,486 in the finance cost. In prior period significant finance component expense was capitalised in the trading properties under development and was then transferred to cost of sales in the period it was accrued as costs to fulfil the contract. 6. TAX EXPENSE / (BENEFIT) Unaudited 1/1/19- 30/9/19 Unaudited 1/1/18- 30/9/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Current tax expense Current year 20,223 4,363 Deferred tax expense/(benefit) Origination and reversal of temporary differences 20,225 19,707 Total income tax expense/(benefit) 40,448 24,070 7. INVESTMENT PROPERTY Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Balance 1 January as previously reported 742,590 818,060 Renovations / additional costs 227 793 Disposals (57,430) (812) Fair value adjustment (7,528) (3,707) Effect of movement in foreign exchange rates 27,281 (70,668) Reclassification to trading properties under development (note 11) - (1,076) Balance 30 September / 31 December 705,140 742,590 The fair value adjustment in investment property is mainly related to the strengthening of the Russian Rouble to the US Dollar by 7.3% during the nine months of 2019. The disposal during the nine-month period of 2019 represents the sale of the last remaining office building of the Aquamarine III Business Centre owned by Krown Investments LLC to one of the leading Russian banks for a total consideration of 4.4 billion Russian roubles, equivalent to US$68.7 million, net of applicable VAT, realising a profit before tax of US$10,220 thousand. The Company assessed that the fair value of the properties has not materially changed since 30 June 2019, when a valuation by external appraisers took place, as there were no significant changes in the macroeconomic conditions in Russia. The same applies for investment property under development. See note 8below. 8. INVESTMENT PROPERTY UNDER DEVELOPMENT Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Balance 1 January as previously reported 141,880 163,240 Construction costs 13,573 5,691 Fair value adjustment (16,766) (7,787) Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates 7,153 (19,264) Balance 30 September / 31 December 145,840 141,880 The fair value adjustment in investment property is mainly related to the strengthening of the Russian Rouble to the US Dollar by 7.3% during the nine months of 2019. The Company assessed that the fair value of the properties has not materially changed since 30 June 2019, when a valuation by external appraisers took place, as there were no significant changes in the macroeconomic conditions in Russia. 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Balance 1 January 67,868 77,633 Depreciation charge (742) (899) Additions 1,265 1,596 Disposals (91) (150) Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates 3,066 (10,312) Balance 30 September / 31 December 71,366 67,868 10. TRADING PROPERTIES Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Balance 1 January 19,082 10,792 Transfer from trading properties under construction (note 11) 20,114 23,054 Additions - 56 Cost of sale of trading properties (10,398) (11,681) Effect of movements in exchange rates 1,000 (3,139) Balance 30 September / 31 December 29,798 19,082 Trading properties comprise unsold apartments and parking spaces. The transfer from trading properties under construction represents the completion of the construction of a number of apartments, offices and parking places of 'AFI Residence Paveletskaya' project (Phase 1 and 2 delivered during 2018-2019) and 'Odinburg' project (Building 6 delivered during 2019). 11. TRADING PROPERTIES UNDER CONSTRUCTION Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Balance 1 January as previously reported 278,800 349,735 Effect of adoption of IFRS 15 as at 1 January 2018* - (59,801) Restated balance at 1 January 278,800 289,934 Transfer from investment property (note 7) - 1,076 Transfer to trading properties (note 10) (20,114) (23,054) Cost of sale of trading properties (67,309) (124,804) Partial reversal of write-down of prior years 5,676 Construction costs 90,230 159,186 Finance cost capitalised - 9,414 Effect of movements in exchange rates 15,281 (32,952) Balance 30 September / 31 December 302,564 278,800 *The Group has adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers as from 1 January 2018. Trading properties under construction comprise 'Odinburg', 'AFI Residence Paveletskaya', 'Botanic Garden' and 'Bolshaya Pochtovaya' projects that involve primarily the construction of residential properties. The amount recognised to cost of sales of trading properties, represents the cost incurred to date for the construction of the apartments and apartments which were sold but not yet completed based on the standard IFRS 15 adopted as from 1 January 2018. 12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Short-term trade and other receivables Advances to builders 40,925 35,919 Amounts receivable from related parties 116 184 Trade receivables, net 7,434 5,008 Other receivables 6,229 5,603 VAT recoverable 9,240 5,755 Tax receivable 5,529 2,100 Receivables from contracts with customers 1,925 - 71,398 54,569 Long-term trade and other receivables Prepayments 1,402 - 1,402 - 72,800 54,569 Trade receivables net Trade receivables are presented net of an accumulated provision for doubtful debts and unrecognised revenue of US$5,461 thousand (31/12/2018: US$7,686 thousand). Receivables from contracts with customers Receivables from contracts with customers represent receivables from customers for residential units sold were the revenue recognised over time is higher than the amount paid by customers, up to the reporting date. Long-term trade and other receivables Long-term prepayments represent prepaid amount to a third party developer to construct and transfer to the Group a non-residential building. 13. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash at banks 103,296 88,798 Cash in hand 284 205 Overdraft (1) - Cash and cash equivalents as per statement of cash flows: 103,579 89,003 14. OTHER INVESTMENTS Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Equity securities 5,353 5,244 Investment in listed debt securities - 2,022 Investment in funds 6,043 9,146 Balance 30 September / 31 December 11,396 16,412 By 30 September 2019 Other investments comprised US$11,396 thousand, whereas US$5,353 thousand were invested in long-term equity instruments and US$6,043 were invested in short-term easily convertible into cash instruments. Listed debt securities have been matured in February 2019. 15. LOANS AND BORROWINGS Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Non-current liabilities Secured bank loans 367,130 487,348 367,130 487,348 Current liabilities Secured bank loans 15,516 16,176 Unsecured loans from other non-related companies 278 257 15,794 16,433 The outstanding loans at 30 September 2019 were as follows: 1) A secured loan from VTB Bank JSC («VTB») acquired by one of the Group's subsidiaries, Bellgate Constructions Ltd («Bellgate»), based on a loan agreement signed on the 28 December 2017. This loan was used to refinance the previous loan and Ozerkovskaya III loan from VTB. Bellgate received the loan in five tranches, during January and February 2018, in Euros and Russian Rubles. The blended interest rate on the loan is circa 5.54% per annum (assuming EUR/RUR exchange rate and Russian Central Bank key lending rate as at 30.09.2019). The interest and the principal of the loan are to be paid quarterly, while the term of the loan is 5 years. In June 2019 Bellgate made a partial early repayment of the loan of EUR60 million (equivalent to US$68 million). 2) Secured loans from VTB acquired by Group's subsidiaries, Sanatorium Plaza Kislovodsk and Sanatorium PlazaSPA Zheleznovodsk (Sanatoriums), based on loan agreements signed on the 12 October 2018. The loans were used to refinance the previous loans of Sanatoriums from VTB (which were received to finance the acquisition of the additional 50% stake in the Sanatorium Plaza Kislovodsk and to repay intra group loans). Sanatoriums received the loans in Euros. The interest rate on the loans is 4.2% per annum. The interest and the principal of the loans are to be paid quarterly with a balloon payment of circa 60% at maturity, while the terms of the loans are up to 4 years. In May 2019 the Group made a partial early repayment of the loan of EUR35 million (equivalent to US$39 million). The financial covenants in the loan agreements remained the same as described in the last annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has complied with the loan covenants during nine months ended 30 September 2019. 15. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Unaudited 30/9/19 Audited 31/12/18 US$ '000 US$ '000 Trade payables 17,069 10,742 Payables to related parties 366 192 Amount payable to builders 27,110 18,056 VAT and other taxes payable 7,769 4,800 Other payables 4,890 3,588 57,204 37,378 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AFI Development plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:27:04 UTC 0 Latest news on AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC 02:28a AFI DEVELOPMENT : Results for the nine months to 30 September 2019 PU 10/25 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Offer for AFI Development Plc PU 08/16 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Notice of H1 2019 Results PU 06/26 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Partial repayment of afimall city loan PU 05/28 AFI DEVELOPMENT : 1st Quarter Results PU 05/21 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Notice of Q1 2019 Results PU 05/20 AFI DEVELOPMENT : to Partially Repay Loans DJ 05/20 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Agreement On Partial Repayment Of Sanatoria Loans PU 04/30 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Annual Financial Report PU 04/26 AFI DEVELOPMENT : Employment contract with mr lev leviev PU