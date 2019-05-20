Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AFI Development PLC (GDR)    AFID

AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR)

(AFID)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:20 am
0.17 USD   -8.11%
12:36pAFI DEVELOPMENT : to Partially Repay Loans
DJ
12:03pAFI DEVELOPMENT : Agreement On Partial Repayment Of Sanatoria Loans
PU
04/30AFI DEVELOPMENT : Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFI Development : to Partially Repay Loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

By Oliver Griffin

AFI Development PLC on Monday said it has agreed to partially repay some of its loans to lender VTB Bank in relation to two projects in Russia.

The company has three loan agreements relating to the projects that will mature in 2022, with a total outstanding balance of 37.7 million euros ($42.1 million).

AFI Development said its subsidiaries will repay EUR34.8 million of the loans, which were made in relation to the Plaza Spa Kislovodsk and Plaza Spa Zheleznovodsk projects.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR) -8.11% 0.17 Delayed Quote.7.56%
BANK VTB PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR)
12:36pAFI DEVELOPMENT : to Partially Repay Loans
DJ
12:03pAFI DEVELOPMENT : Agreement On Partial Repayment Of Sanatoria Loans
PU
04/30AFI DEVELOPMENT : Annual Financial Report
PU
04/26AFI DEVELOPMENT : Employment contract with mr lev leviev
PU
04/23AFI DEVELOPMENT : Agrees to sell building 3
PU
04/10AFI DEVELOPMENT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04/10AFI DEVELOPMENT : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
04/08AFI DEVELOPMENT : Notice of Results
PU
2018AFI DEVELOPMENT : Result of AGM
PU
2018AFI DEVELOPMENT : Change to the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Chart AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR)
Duration : Period :
AFI Development PLC (GDR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Elias Ebrahimpour Chairman
Panayiotis Demetriou Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Avraham Noach Novogrocki Non-Executive Director
Ilya Kutnov Director-Corporate Affairs & Investments
Mikhail Loskutov Director-External Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC (GDR)7.56%88
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.61%49 468
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.34%39 785
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.88%35 853
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.79%31 080
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.63%28 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About