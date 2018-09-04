Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO (AFKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AFK Sistema : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

04/09/2018

Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme

Moscow, 04 September 2018- Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that its subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. sold 4,738,524 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS (hereinafter, 'MTS') to a subsidiary of MTS, LLC Bastion ('the Purchaser'), as part of the MTS share buyback programme in the amount up to RUB 30.0 bn, which was approved by the Board of Directors of MTS in June 2018 and will be effective until July 2020 ('the Programme'). The amount of the transaction was approximately RUB 1.21 bn.

In accordance with the terms of the Programme, the number of shares for the purpose of the transaction was calculated based on the number of ordinary shares and American depositary shares of MTS purchased by the Purchaser in the open market in August 2018 in proportion to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in MTS.

As a result of implementation of the Programme in August 2018, Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS remained unchanged at 50.0048%.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

***

This announcement contains inside information. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Nikolai Minashin, Director, Investor Relations

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2016 reached RUB 697.7 billion; its total assets equalled RUB 1.1 trillion as of 31 December 2016. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol 'SSA' on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 16:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFK SISTEMA PAO
06:07pAFK SISTEMA : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme
PU
08/30AFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2018
PU
08/30AFK SISTEMA PAO : Half-year results
CO
08/30AFK SISTEMA PAO : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/27AFK SISTEMA : Sistema Q2 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
08/23AFK SISTEMA : Sistema Q2 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
PU
08/23AFK SISTEMA : Sistema improves position in FTSE4Good index
PU
08/08SISTEMA : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme
AQ
08/08Rouble slides towards two-year low on U.S. sanctions 'bill from hell'
RE
08/07AFK SISTEMA : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 339 M
EBIT 2018 1 819 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 7 585 M
Yield 2018 10,7%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 1 165 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,28 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO1 165
3M COMPANY-10.39%123 729
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.72%118 120
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.85%112 463
SIEMENS-4.09%109 912
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-16.76%46 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.