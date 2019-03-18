AFK Sistema : Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call

18/03/2019
Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
We are pleased to invite you to a conference call dedicated to Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS financial results.
The event will be held on Wednesday, 3 April 2019, at 10.00 AM (New York) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 5.00 PM (Moscow).
Host:
Nikolai Minashin - Investor Relations Director
Speakers:
Andrey Dubovskov - President and Chief Executive Officer
Vladimir Travkov - Chief of Financial and Investment Department
Joshua Tulgan - Vice President, External Relations
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Russia
+7 495 213 1767 (toll)
8 800 500 9283 (toll free, only for participant dialing in from Russia)
United Kingdom
+44 330 336 9125 (toll)
0800 358 6377 (toll free)
US
+1 323-794-2588 (toll)
888-394-8218 (toll free)
The webcast will be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20190403
Conference ID: 2565520
Or quote the conference call title: 'Sistema Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results'.
A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website www.sistema.com for a minimum of seven days after the event.
For further details please contact:
Investor Relations
Nikolai Minashin
Tel.: + 7 (495) 730-66-00
E-mail: n.minashin@sistema.ru
