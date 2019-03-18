Log in
AFK Sistema : Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call

0
03/18/2019 | 07:35am EDT

18/03/2019

Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call

We are pleased to invite you to a conference call dedicated to Sistema Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS financial results.

The event will be held on Wednesday, 3 April 2019, at 10.00 AM (New York) / 3.00 PM (London) / 4.00 PM (CET) / 5.00 PM (Moscow).

Host:

Nikolai Minashin - Investor Relations Director

Speakers:

Andrey Dubovskov - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vladimir Travkov - Chief of Financial and Investment Department

Joshua Tulgan - Vice President, External Relations

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Russia

+7 495 213 1767 (toll)

8 800 500 9283 (toll free, only for participant dialing in from Russia)

United Kingdom

+44 330 336 9125 (toll)

0800 358 6377 (toll free)

US

+1 323-794-2588 (toll)

888-394-8218 (toll free)

The webcast will be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20190403

Conference ID: 2565520

Or quote the conference call title: 'Sistema Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results'.

A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website www.sistema.com for a minimum of seven days after the event.

For further details please contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel.: + 7 (495) 730-66-00

E-mail: n.minashin@sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:34:05 UTC
