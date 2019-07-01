Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AFK Sistema : Sistema announces results of AGM and Board of Directors meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:23am EDT

01/07/2019

Sistema announces results of AGM and Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, 1 July 2019- Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or 'the Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded diversified holding company, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) and a meeting of the Board of Directors, both of which took place on 29 June 2019.

The AGM approved the distribution of RUB 1,061.5 million, or RUB 0.11 per ordinary share (RUB 2.2 per GDR), in dividends for FY 2018. The dividend record date will be 18 July 2019. Dividends will be paid within 10 business days from this date.

The AGM elected the Board of Directors of Sistema as follows:

1. Vladimir Evtushenkov

2. Anna Belova (as an independent director)

3. Sergey Boev

4. Andrey Dubovskov

5. Felix Evtushenkov

6. Ron Sommer

7. Robert Kocharyan (as an independent director)

8. Jeannot Krecké (as an independent director)

9. Roger Munnings (as an independent director)

10. Mikhail Shamolin

11. David Iakobachvili (as an independent director)

The AGM approved AO Deloitte and Touche CIS as the auditor of Sistema's IFRS and RAS financial statements for 2019.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors following the AGM, Vladimir Evtushenkov was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Anna Belova as Deputy Chairman.

Commenting on the election of Anna Belova as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sistema Board Chairman Vladimir Evtushenkov, said: 'Anna Belova has a great deal of experience serving on the Boards of a number of companies. As an Independent Director of Sistema, she has consistently taken independent positions, in Board deliberations has insisted that a variety of strategic options are analysed and she has systematically advocated for the interests of the Corporation's minority shareholders. I look forward to continuing to work with Anna in her new role as the independent Deputy Chairman of the Sistema Board of Directors.'

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Nikolai Minashin
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00
n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations
Sergey Kopytov
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32
kopytov@sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFK SISTEMA PAO
03:23aAFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces results of AGM and Board of Directors meeting
PU
03:00aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces results of AGM and Board of Directors meeting
EQ
06/26SISTEMA : Report on Payments to Governments for 2018
AQ
06/25AFK SISTEMA : Report on Payments to Governments for 2018
PU
06/25SISTEMA PJSFC : Report on Payments to Governments for 2018
EQ
06/18MAIL RU : Russian mobile major MTS eyes Gett taxi service
AQ
06/17AFK SISTEMA : Sistema attracts unsecured loan from VTB Bank (PJSC)
PU
06/17SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema attracts unsecured loan from VTB Bank (PJSC)
EQ
06/07AFK SISTEMA : Sistema to establish biotech R&D lab at the International Medical ..
AQ
06/07SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema to acquire pharmaceutical companies Sintez and Biocom fr..
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 108 M
EBIT 2019 1 899 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 7 558 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 1 506 M
Chart AFK SISTEMA PAO
Duration : Period :
AFK Sistema PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,27 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO1 506
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.62%236 273
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.94%90 698
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.65%82 378
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 579
TELEFONICA-1.61%42 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About