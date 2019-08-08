Log in
AFK Sistema : Sistema completes transaction to become shareholder of pharmaceutical businesses Sintez and Biocom

08/08/2019 | 03:55am EDT

08/08/2019

Sistema completes transaction to become shareholder of pharmaceutical businesses Sintez and Biocom

Moscow, 8 August 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that it has completed the acquisition, together with a financial partner, of a 46.5% equity stake in Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products Company ('Sintez') and a 75.1% equity stake in Biocom, through holding company Sinocom Investments Limited ('Sinocom'), from investment firm Marathon Group for a consideration of RUB 11.8 billion.

The 46.5% stake in Sintez was acquired by Sinocom for RUB 8.2 billion in a transaction financed jointly by Sistema and a financial partner. Subsequently, in order to combine the businesses, newly acquired Sintez purchased a 75.1% stake in Biocom from Sinocom for RUB 3.6 billion. The purchase of Biocom shares was funded with Sintez's own capital and funds borrowed by Sintez. The companies have complementary portfolios in terms of product types, have collaborated in the area of sales for many years, and are managed by a single executive team. The consolidation of the assets into Sintez will capture existing synergies and support the further growth of shareholder value.

Sinocom intends to make a public offer (mandatory tender) to minority shareholders of Sintez to acquire their ordinary registered shares in the company.

Sistema and its financial partner have concluded an agreement under which Sistema will acquire its financial partner's stake in Sinocom within three years of the transaction closing.

Sintez and Biocom - together with Alium, a pharmaceutical company being created by Sistema through the merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm - will be a major market player, possessing the potential to become a top-3 Russian pharmaceutical company in the commercial segment. The combined product portfolio of Sintez, Biocom and Alium will include more than 500 products and its manufacturing capacity will consist of six production facilities in Moscow, the Moscow region, Kurgan and Stavropol.

***

Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products and Goods Company is one of Russia's ten largest pharmaceutical companies by pharmaceutical product output. Sintez accounts for approximately 3% of the total Russian pharmaceutical market, and 23% of the market for antibiotics. The company's product portfolio, which includes more than 300 drugs and medical products, is focused on three therapeutic areas: antibiotics, pulmonary medicines, and medicines for treatment of the musculoskeletal system. More than 30% of the company's production is manufactured using its own compounds. The company introduces 10-15 new medical products to the market every year. 2018 revenue was RUB 8.5 billon.

Biocom specialises in the production of non-patented antibiotics and medicines to treat cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 40 products.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Nikolai Minashin
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00
n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations
Sergey Kopytov
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32
kopytov@sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:54:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 041 M
EBIT 2019 2 260 M
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 8 933 M
Yield 2019 19,3%
P/E ratio 2019 3,63x
P/E ratio 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 1 722 M
Chart AFK SISTEMA PAO
Duration : Period :
AFK Sistema PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,26  $
Last Close Price 0,18  $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO1 716
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.08%227 687
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.99%86 116
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.31%77 636
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 792
BCE INC.12.68%41 327
