AFK Sistema : Sistema improves position in FTSE4Good index

23/08/2018

Sistema improves position in FTSE4Good index

Moscow, 23 August 2018- Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that London Stock Exchange Group-owned index provider FTSE Russell has confirmed Sistema as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series with an improved overall score following FTSE Russell's June 2018 index review.

Sistema was independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and satisfied the requirements to remain a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. It has been a constituent of the index since 2016. In the latest assessment, Sistema's rating improved due to higher scores given to the Company's Environment and Social practices.

Josh Tulgan, Sistema Vice President of External Relations and Member of the Management Board, said:

'This year's FTSE Russell index score validates the commitment we have made to responsible investing and portfolio management, both at the holding level and within our subsidiary companies, to improve overall ESG practices and reporting. Sistema aims to meet international environmental, social and governance standards throughout our organization and in each industry in which we operate to build upon the momentum we have already generated. Consistently pursuing high ESG standards helps de-risk Sistema's investment case, realizes sustainable returns and overall enhances our investment attractiveness.'

About FTSE4Good

Created by global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products with regards to sustainability. Companies are scored for inclusion in the index series across more than 110 criteria, including labour relations, adherence to human rights, impact on local communities, anti-corruption practices, responsible supply chain management and climate and environmental impact.

