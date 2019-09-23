Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AFK Sistema : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

23/09/2019

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 23 September 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or the 'Company') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ('Sistema Finance') acquired 9,138,000 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) pursuant to the buyback programme announced on 17 September 2019 (the 'Programme'). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance on 17 September 2019 and 18 September 2019 and subsequently transferred to Sistema Finance on 20 September 2019.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX

Number of shares purchased

VWAP of shares purchased, RUB

17.09.2019

4,997,000

13.29

18.09.2019

4,141,000

12.92

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 23 September 2019.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 9,138,000 ordinary shares.

***

Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFK SISTEMA PAO
01:47pAFK SISTEMA : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
PU
12:35pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
09/17AFK SISTEMA : Sistema launches RUB 3.0 billion share repurchase programme
PU
09/17SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema launches RUB 3.0 billion share repurchase programme
EQ
08/30AFK SISTEMA : Sistema credit rating raised to BB- by S&P
PU
08/30SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema credit rating raised to BB- by S&P
EQ
08/29AFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2019
PU
08/29SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2019
EQ
08/15AFK SISTEMA : Sistema Q2 2019 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
PU
08/12AFK SISTEMA : Sistema to sell 49% of Leader Invest to Etalon Group
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 955 M
EBIT 2019 2 176 M
Net income 2019 668 M
Debt 2019 8 507 M
Yield 2019 17,3%
P/E ratio 2019 5,47x
P/E ratio 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 1 867 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,26  $
Last Close Price 0,20  $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Director
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chairman
Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO1 869
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.24%249 359
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP16.22%87 718
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.77%80 239
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 342
BCE INC.18.99%43 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group