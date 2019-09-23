AFK Sistema : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

23/09/2019

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 23 September 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or the 'Company') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ('Sistema Finance') acquired 9,138,000 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) pursuant to the buyback programme announced on 17 September 2019 (the 'Programme'). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance on 17 September 2019 and 18 September 2019 and subsequently transferred to Sistema Finance on 20 September 2019.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX Number of shares purchased VWAP of shares purchased, RUB 17.09.2019 4,997,000 13.29 18.09.2019 4,141,000 12.92

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 23 September 2019.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 9,138,000 ordinary shares.

Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

