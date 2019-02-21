Log in
AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees

0
02/21/2019 | 11:50am EST

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees

21-Feb-2019 / 19:47 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees

Moscow, Russia - 21 February 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces that 54 employees of the Corporation have acquired 19,669,389 ordinary registered shares of PJSFC Sistema. The purchases are in line with Sistema's strategy for employees to participate in the Corporation's share capital.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Igor Alyoshin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Security

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

341,176

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

341,176 shares

Price

RUB 3,305,995.44

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Andrey Dubovskov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO (President)

Chairman of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

3,170,169

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

3,170,169 shares

 

Price

RUB 30,718,937.61

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Alexey Guryev

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Human Resources

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

781,115

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

781,115 shares

 

Price

RUB 7,569,004.35

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

3,770,898

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

3,770,898 shares

 

Price

RUB 36,540,001.62

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Andrey Pilipenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Government Relations

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

296,285

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

296,285 shares

 

Price

RUB 2,871,001.65

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vsevolod Rozanov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

1,436,533

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

1,436,533 shares

 

Price

RUB 13,920,004.77

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Sergey Shishkin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Corporate Governance and Legal

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

987,361

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

987,361 shares

 

Price

RUB 9,567,528.09

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Travkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Finance and Investments (CFO)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

700,310

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

700,310 shares

 

Price

RUB 6,786,003.90

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Joshua Tulgan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, External Relations

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

287,307

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

287,307 shares

 

Price

RUB 2,784,004.83

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Ali Uzdenov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

448,916

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

448,916 shares

 

Price

RUB 4,349,996.04

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Artyom Zasursky

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President, Strategy

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b)

LEI

 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.69

758,669

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

758,669 shares

 

Price

RUB 7,351,502.61

 

e)

Date of the transaction

February 20, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

 

Date of notification: February 21, 2019

 

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 7588
EQS News ID: 779875

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
