Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees
0
02/21/2019 | 11:50am EST
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
21-Feb-2019 / 19:47 MSK
Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees
Moscow, Russia - 21 February 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces that 54 employees of the Corporation have acquired 19,669,389 ordinary registered shares of PJSFC Sistema. The purchases are in line with Sistema's strategy for employees to participate in the Corporation's share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Igor Alyoshin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Security
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
341,176
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
341,176 shares
Price
RUB 3,305,995.44
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Andrey Dubovskov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO (President)
Chairman of the Management Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
3,170,169
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3,170,169 shares
Price
RUB 30,718,937.61
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Alexey Guryev
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Human Resources
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
781,115
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
781,115 shares
Price
RUB 7,569,004.35
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
3,770,898
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3,770,898 shares
Price
RUB 36,540,001.62
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Andrey Pilipenko
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Government Relations
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
296,285
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
296,285 shares
Price
RUB 2,871,001.65
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vsevolod Rozanov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
1,436,533
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
1,436,533 shares
Price
RUB 13,920,004.77
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Sergey Shishkin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Corporate Governance and Legal
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
987,361
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
987,361 shares
Price
RUB 9,567,528.09
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Travkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Finance and Investments (CFO)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
700,310
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
700,310 shares
Price
RUB 6,786,003.90
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Joshua Tulgan
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, External Relations
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
287,307
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
287,307 shares
Price
RUB 2,784,004.83
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Ali Uzdenov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
448,916
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
448,916 shares
Price
RUB 4,349,996.04
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Artyom Zasursky
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President, Strategy
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.69
758,669
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
758,669 shares
Price
RUB 7,351,502.61
e)
Date of the transaction
February 20, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
Name of contact and telephone number forqueries:Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru