Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees



21-Feb-2019 / 19:47 MSK

Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees



Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees Moscow, Russia - 21 February 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces that 54 employees of the Corporation have acquired 19,669,389 ordinary registered shares of PJSFC Sistema. The purchases are in line with Sistema's strategy for employees to participate in the Corporation's share capital. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Igor Alyoshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Security b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 341,176 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 341,176 shares Price RUB 3,305,995.44 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Dubovskov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO (President) Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 3,170,169 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,170,169 shares Price RUB 30,718,937.61 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Alexey Guryev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Human Resources b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 781,115 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 781,115 shares Price RUB 7,569,004.35 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 3,770,898 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,770,898 shares Price RUB 36,540,001.62 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Pilipenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Government Relations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 296,285 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 296,285 shares Price RUB 2,871,001.65 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Vsevolod Rozanov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 1,436,533 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,436,533 shares Price RUB 13,920,004.77 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Corporate Governance and Legal b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 987,361 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 987,361 shares Price RUB 9,567,528.09 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Finance and Investments (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 700,310 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 700,310 shares Price RUB 6,786,003.90 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Joshua Tulgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, External Relations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 287,307 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 287,307 shares Price RUB 2,784,004.83 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 448,916 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 448,916 shares Price RUB 4,349,996.04 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Strategy b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.69 758,669 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 758,669 shares Price RUB 7,351,502.61 e) Date of the transaction February 20, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru Date of notification: February 21, 2019

