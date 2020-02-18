Log in
AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

02/18/2020
Regulatory Story
Released 20:11 18-Feb-2020

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
18-Feb-2020 / 23:11 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc Notice

Moscow, 18 February2020- Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or 'the Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company, announcesthat its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. has entered into an equity commitment agreement to provide financing in the amount of up to EUR 263 million in connection withacquisition by a group of purchasers controlled by SCP Group SARL (minority owned by Sistema) of the German hypermarket chain Real from Metro AGand its affiliates (the 'Transaction'). It is expected that the funding of EUR 263 million will involve participation ofother equity investors, along with SistemaFinance. Completion of the Transaction is anticipated in the first half of 2020 and is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the approval of the Board of Directors of Sistema, as well as certain regulatory and antitrust approvals.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2018 reached RUB 773.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.5tn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema'sglobal depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Further information is available at www.sistema.com.

The Company is not an investment company, and is not and will not be registered as such, under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Sistema. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. In addition, there is no assurance that the new contracts entered into by our subsidiaries referenced above will be completed on the terms contained therein or at all. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.comor contact:

IR Service

Nikolay Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru


ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 47488
EQS News ID: 977921

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 20:13:00 UTC
