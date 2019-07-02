Sistema PJSFC: Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

Moscow, Russia - 2 July 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces changes in the shareholdings of members of Sistema's Board of Directors (the "Board") in the capital of the Corporation.



Mikhail Shamolin, member of the Board of Directors of Sistema, has sold a shareholding in the Corporation of 0.0311% of Sistema's capital. As a result of the sale his total shareholding in Sistema is now 0.2988%.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Mikhail Shamolin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 9.9 2,677,400 RUB 9.903 82,500 RUB 9.904 8,300 RUB 9.91 100 RUB 9.911 9,000 RUB 9.915 52,100 RUB 9.916 2,000 RUB 9.917 10,000 RUB 9.919 2,400 RUB 9.92 50,100 RUB 9.921 7,800 RUB 9.924 6,600 RUB 9.925 5,000 RUB 9.945 69,800 RUB 9.948 1,000 RUB 9.949 5,500 RUB 9.95 3,000 RUB 9.953 7,400 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,000,000 shares Price RUB 29,706,859.70 e) Date of the transaction June 28, 2019 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

