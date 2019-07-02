Sistema PJSFC: Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC
07/02/2019 | 12:50pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
02-Jul-2019 / 19:45 MSK
Moscow, Russia - 2July 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces changes in the shareholdings of members of Sistema's Board of Directors (the "Board") in the capital of the Corporation.
Mikhail Shamolin, member of the Board of Directors of Sistema, has sold a shareholding in the Corporation of0.0311% of Sistema's capital. As a result of the sale his total shareholding in Sistema is now0.2988%.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600,ir@sistema.ru
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Mikhail Shamolin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 9.9
2,677,400
RUB 9.903
82,500
RUB 9.904
8,300
RUB 9.91
100
RUB 9.911
9,000
RUB 9.915
52,100
RUB 9.916
2,000
RUB 9.917
10,000
RUB 9.919
2,400
RUB 9.92
50,100
RUB 9.921
7,800
RUB 9.924
6,600
RUB 9.925
5,000
RUB 9.945
69,800
RUB 9.948
1,000
RUB 9.949
5,500
RUB 9.95
3,000
RUB 9.953
7,400
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3,000,000 shares
Price
RUB 29,706,859.70
e)
Date of the transaction
June 28, 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com