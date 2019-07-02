Log in
AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
Sistema PJSFC: Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

07/02/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

02-Jul-2019 / 19:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

 

Moscow, Russia - 2 July 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces changes in the shareholdings of members of Sistema's Board of Directors (the "Board") in the capital of the Corporation.


Mikhail Shamolin, member of the Board of Directors of Sistema, has sold a shareholding in the Corporation of 0.0311% of Sistema's capital. As a result of the sale his total shareholding in Sistema is now 0.2988%.  

 

***

 

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Mikhail Shamolin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 9.9

2,677,400

RUB 9.903

82,500

RUB 9.904

8,300

RUB 9.91

100

RUB 9.911

9,000

RUB 9.915

52,100

RUB 9.916

2,000

RUB 9.917

10,000

RUB 9.919

2,400

RUB 9.92

50,100

RUB 9.921

7,800

RUB 9.924

6,600

RUB 9.925

5,000

RUB 9.945

69,800

RUB 9.948

1,000

RUB 9.949

5,500

RUB 9.95

3,000

RUB 9.953

7,400

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

3,000,000 shares

Price

RUB 29,706,859.70

e)

Date of the transaction

June 28, 2019

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

 Investor Relations 
Nikolai Minashin 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations 
Sergey Kopytov 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 12104
EQS News ID: 834931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
