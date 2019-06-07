Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema to acquire pharmaceutical companies Sintez and Biocom from Marathon Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:40am EDT

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema to acquire pharmaceutical companies Sintez and Biocom from Marathon Group

07-Jun-2019 / 12:37 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema to acquire pharmaceutical companies Sintez and Biocom from Marathon Group

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 7 June 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the signing of a binding agreement to acquire from the investment company Marathon Group stakes in two pharmaceutical companies - Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products and Goods Company ("Sintez") and Biocom ("Biocom"). The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

 

The transaction is expected to close within three months, following approvals from the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and completion of certain other conditions.

 

The purchase price will depend upon completion of a number of conditions specified by the parties.

 

Following the acquisition, Sintez and Biocom are expected to be integrated into Alium, a pharmaceutical company being created through the merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm. The combination with Sintez and Biocom will make Alium a top-3 Russian pharmaceutical company in the commercial segment. Alium's portfolio will include more than 500 products and its manufacturing capacity will consist of six production facilities in Moscow, the Moscow region, Kurgan and Stavropol.

 

Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said:

 

"The acquisition of Sintez and Biocom represents an attractive investment opportunity for Sistema. Both companies possess solid market positions. Moreover, we see an excellent opportunity to generate synergies through their combination with OBL Pharm and Binnopharm. The transaction will lead to the creation of one of Russia's largest pharmaceutical companies, possessing a diversified product portfolio, experienced management team, powerful manufacturing base as well as significant R&D potential. The merger will also drive optimisation of marketing and promotion costs, cuts in administrative expenses and an expansion of the sales geography, which in sum will result in growth in the value of Sistema's stake in the business."   

 

Alexander Vinokurov, President of Marathon Group, said:

 

"Over the time that Marathon Group has owned Sintez, we have done a great deal to transform the asset: the enterprise was put on a new growth trajectory focused on expanding its portfolio of drugs in the commercial segment, production capacity was modernised and strengthened and record financial results were delivered. We are pleased that our assets will become part of a new ambitious project, and we wish the Sistema team success in this."

 

***

Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products and Goods Company is one of Russia's ten largest pharmaceutical companies by pharmaceutical product output. Sintez accounts for approximately 3% of the total Russian pharmaceutical market, and 23% of the market for antibiotics.  The company's product portfolio, which includes more than 300 drugs and medical products, is focused on three therapeutic areas: antibiotics, pulmonary medicines, and medicines for treatment of the musculoskeletal system. More than 30% of the company's production is manufactured using its own compounds. The company introduces 10-15 new medical products to the market every year. 2018 revenue was RUB 8.5 billon.

 

Biocom specialises in the production of non-patented antibiotics and medicines to treat cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 40 products.

Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

 

Marathon Group was founded in 2017 by Alexander Vinokurov and Sergei Zakharov, who were subsequently joined by partner Andrey Tyasto. The company focuses on strategic investments in FMCG, retail, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and agriculture; growing and developing the assets it acquires; and subsequently exiting these investments. The sub-holding Marathon Pharma combines pharmacy chain Mega Pharm (A-Mega, Da-Zdorov! and Azbuka Life), stakes in Bentus Laboratories (which produces products under the Sanitelle brand) and Fort (previously it also included distributor SIA Group, Sintez and Biocom); sub-holding Marathon Retail holds stakes in grocery store chain Magnit and Russia's largest KFC franchise; Marathon Sport operates the fitness club Sektsia, training service IQ Sports and the Marathon-Tula Cycling Team.

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

 

  

Investor Relations 
Nikolai Minashin 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations 
Sergey Kopytov 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
kopytov@sistema.ru
   

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 9502
EQS News ID: 821297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFK SISTEMA PAO
05:40aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema to acquire pharmaceutical companies Sintez and Biocom fr..
EQ
06/04AFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2019
EQ
05/23AFK SISTEMA : Russia's MTS weighs possible impact from U.S. move against Huawei
RE
05/22AFK SISTEMA : Sistema Q1 2019 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
05/22AFK SISTEMA : Sistema's CVC vertical among strongest in Russia
AQ
05/20AFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces Board of Directors' decisions
AQ
05/20AFK SISTEMA : Sistema redeems USD500 million Eurobond
AQ
05/20AFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
05/17AFK SISTEMA : Sistema redeems USD500 million Eurobond
PU
05/17SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema redeems USD500 million Eurobond
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 108 M
EBIT 2019 1 899 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 7 558 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 373 M
Chart AFK SISTEMA PAO
Duration : Period :
AFK Sistema PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,27 $
Spread / Average Target 89%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO1 351
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.35%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.07%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.60%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-3.74%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About