AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Andrey Belashov appointed as CEO of Alium

02/03/2020 | 10:11am EST

03/02/2020

Andrey Belashov appointed as CEO of Alium

Moscow, 03 February 2020 -Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that the Board of Directors of its portfolio company Alium Group ('Alium') resolved to appoint Andrey Belashov as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Belashov previously served as Alium's Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Sales. Mr Belashov replaces Andrey Mladentsev, who will continue working towards the further development of Alium as a Member of its Board of Directors.

Andrey Dubovskov, President and CEO of Sistema, commented:

'We have set an ambitious goal for Alium to become one of Russia's top 5 pharmaceutical companies in the commercial (non-state) segment. As CEO, Andrey Belashov will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. He will utilise his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry to find new business development opportunities, strengthen the company's competitive advantages and expand its product portfolio. We are grateful to Andrey Mladentsev for his work as CEO.'

Andrey Belashov was appointed Vice President for Strategic Development, Marketing and Sales at OBL Pharm in 2014, taking up the role as Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Sales at Alium thereafter. He served as CEO of LLC Segmenta Pharmaceuticals from 2010 until its acquisition by OBL Pharm in 2014. Before this he served Director for Business Development, Marketing and Sales at JSC Valenta since 2003. He has also held executive positions at international pharmaceutical companies including Cilag AG (Johnson&Johnson), Pfizer and Unipharm Inc. Mr Belashov graduated from the Moscow Sechenov Medical Academy.

Alium is one of Russia's largest commercial pharmaceutical companies. Alium's production area exceeds 70,000 sq m and includes four high-tech facilities in Moscow and the surrounding region. Alium's diversified portfolio includes approximately 200 drugs in a variety of specialisations: pulmonology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, phlebology and pain killers. Alium was established as a result of the merger between JSC OBL Pharm and JSC Binnopharm.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 03 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2020 15:10:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 315 M
EBIT 2019 2 066 M
Net income 2019 501 M
Debt 2019 7 680 M
Yield 2019 11,9%
P/E ratio 2019 5,97x
P/E ratio 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 2 704 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,31  $
Last Close Price 0,29  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO2 700
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.19%245 513
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.07%93 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.25%76 781
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 671
BCE INC.3.66%42 952
