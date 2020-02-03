Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Andrey Belashov appointed as CEO of Alium

03/02/2020

Andrey Belashov appointed as CEO of Alium

Moscow, 03 February 2020 -Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that the Board of Directors of its portfolio company Alium Group ('Alium') resolved to appoint Andrey Belashov as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Belashov previously served as Alium's Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Sales. Mr Belashov replaces Andrey Mladentsev, who will continue working towards the further development of Alium as a Member of its Board of Directors.

Andrey Dubovskov, President and CEO of Sistema, commented:

'We have set an ambitious goal for Alium to become one of Russia's top 5 pharmaceutical companies in the commercial (non-state) segment. As CEO, Andrey Belashov will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. He will utilise his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry to find new business development opportunities, strengthen the company's competitive advantages and expand its product portfolio. We are grateful to Andrey Mladentsev for his work as CEO.'

Andrey Belashov was appointed Vice President for Strategic Development, Marketing and Sales at OBL Pharm in 2014, taking up the role as Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Sales at Alium thereafter. He served as CEO of LLC Segmenta Pharmaceuticals from 2010 until its acquisition by OBL Pharm in 2014. Before this he served Director for Business Development, Marketing and Sales at JSC Valenta since 2003. He has also held executive positions at international pharmaceutical companies including Cilag AG (Johnson&Johnson), Pfizer and Unipharm Inc. Mr Belashov graduated from the Moscow Sechenov Medical Academy.

Alium is one of Russia's largest commercial pharmaceutical companies. Alium's production area exceeds 70,000 sq m and includes four high-tech facilities in Moscow and the surrounding region. Alium's diversified portfolio includes approximately 200 drugs in a variety of specialisations: pulmonology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, phlebology and pain killers. Alium was established as a result of the merger between JSC OBL Pharm and JSC Binnopharm.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: