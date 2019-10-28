Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  AFK Sistema PAO    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

AFK SISTEMA PAO

(AFKS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:27am EDT

28/10/2019

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 28 October 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ('Sistema' or the 'Company') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ('Sistema Finance') acquired 15,393,500 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) pursuant to the buyback programme announced on 17 September 2019 (the 'Programme'). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance between 17 and 23 October 2019 and subsequently transferred to Sistema Finance on 25 October 2019.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX

Number of shares purchased

VWAP of shares purchased, RUB

17.10.2019

2,466,700

13.02

18.10.2019

3,551,200

13.37

21.10.2019

35,400

13.65

22.10.2019

4,847,600

13.90

23.10.2019

4,492,600

13.97

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 28 October 2019.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 65,205,771 ordinary shares.

***

Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFK SISTEMA PAO
11:27aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : reports acquisition of shares under buyba..
PU
11:05aAFK SISTEMA : Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-12 exchange-tra..
AQ
11:05aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
10/25SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001..
PU
10/25SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-12 exchange-t..
EQ
10/21SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : reports acquisition of shares under buyba..
PU
10/21SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
10/14SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : reports acquisition of shares under buyba..
PU
10/14SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
10/14SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : completes merger of OBL Pharm and Binnoph..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 418 M
EBIT 2019 2 176 M
Net income 2019 454 M
Debt 2019 8 402 M
Yield 2019 15,9%
P/E ratio 2019 5,94x
P/E ratio 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 2 018 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,28  $
Last Close Price 0,21  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFK SISTEMA PAO2 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.38%250 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.45%88 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.00%84 156
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 165
ORANGE3.71%43 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group