Aflac : LATINA Style Names Aflac to its 2018 List of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work For in the U.S.

10/01/2018 | 03:37pm CEST

LATINA Style Names Aflac to its 2018 List of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work For in the U.S. Company appears on List for 19th Time, Moving up 4 Spots from 2017

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leading provider of voluntary insurance sales at the worksite, today announced that the company has been named to LATINA Style's 2018 list of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States. This makes the 19th time that Aflac has appeared on this list.

According to LATINA Style Inc., they are the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States. Their annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

'At Aflac, we are extremely proud of our diverse workforce, comprised of 67 percent women and nearly 45 percent minorities, with high-ranking Latinas, including our chief brand and communications officer,' Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amossaid. 'We are pleased that LATINA Style has recognized Aflac, yet again for our commitment to an inclusive work environment. We firmly believe that diversity is not just good for business, it is simply the right thing to do.'

'Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer. Selecting the top 50 companies for Latinas to work for is a difficult task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find best places, like Aflac, to nurture their careers,' said Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place on Feb. 21, 2019, during the LATINA Style's Diversity Leaders and Awards Conference in Washington, D.C.For more information regarding the LATINA Style 50, please visit www.latinastyle.com.

According to LATINA Style, The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups and Hispanic relations. Evaluations for the 2018 annual list of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work For in the U.S. are based on 2017 data.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbusand American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Media contacts - Jon Sullivan, 706.763.4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Aflac analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, FAX 706.324.6330, or dyoung@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac

Disclaimer

Aflac Incorporated published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:36:11 UTC
09/19MetLife Continues To Languish In An Out-Of-Favor Sector 
