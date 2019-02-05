Aflac Leverages Power of Music, Partners with GRAMMY®-Nominated Artists to Debut its Help Desk Experience as Part of New 'Aflac Isn't' Campaign Aflac 'Covers It All' During GRAMMY® Week with GRAMMY-Nominated Artists

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites,* today announced its collaboration with 2019 GRAMMY® nominees, including PJ Morton as well as iHeartRadio LIVE with Leon Bridges, to celebrate the launch of the company's long-term commitment to connecting with consumers through music as part of its 'Aflac Isn't' marketing campaign. The new campaign uses commonly held misconceptions - what 'Aflac isn't' - and turns them into opportunities to educate consumers about what Aflac is. And as an official partner of the GRAMMY Awards®, Aflac is using today's top artists and songs to forge a unique musical bond with consumers.

'Our 'Aflac Isn't' message focuses on educating consumers about the value of our products, but if we want people to hear us - and take action to learn more about and then apply for Aflac products - we must connect with consumers in more meaningful ways,' said Shannon Watkins, vice president of Brand and Creative Services at Aflac. 'Our research shows that the people we want to connect with share a love for music events, making music a great opportunity to reach them, as well as an important tool for creating relationships. We're using national events like the GRAMMYs to drive our message home - to show consumers that Aflac isn't what they think it is.'

Aflac has an incredible lineup of events planned for 2019 under the theme of 'Celebrities, Music, Questions about Aflac.' Throughout the year, the company will clear up misconceptions by positioning the Aflac Duck behind a three-dimensional Aflac Help Desk to deliver its core message that Aflac helps with expenses health insurance doesn't cover. Music award shows, festivals and concert series will be used as connection points.

'Aflac views the GRAMMY Awards, an event honoring music and musicians from every genre - from classical and country to rap, R&B and rock - as the perfect opportunity to reach our target audience,' Watkins added.

Leading up to Music's Biggest Night®, airing Sunday, Feb. 10, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, the brand will launch an array of custom content and even host a private pop-up concert using partnerships with the Recording Academy™, Billboard and iHeartRadio. Each touchpoint is an opportunity to bond with music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

GRAMMY Week Brings Celebrities, Music, Questions About Aflac

Aflac will cover it all GRAMMY Week, integrating 'Aflac Isn't' messaging into the following music moments:

Monday, Feb. 4 : Aflac and iHeartRadio aired a GRAMMY-themed audio episode, 'For the Record,' to help set the record straight on the iconic awards show. The episode will run across iHeartRadio stations throughout GRAMMY Week.

: Aflac and iHeartRadio aired a GRAMMY-themed audio episode, 'For the Record,' to help set the record straight on the iconic awards show. The episode will run across iHeartRadio stations throughout GRAMMY Week. Tuesday, Feb. 5 : GRAMMY-nominated artist Leon Bridges will perform during iHeartRadio LIVE with Leon Bridges Presented by Aflac. The event will feature a moderated Q&A session and intimate performance with the Best R&B Album nominee at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles . The Aflac music experience will come to life through a three-dimensional Aflac Help Desk outside of the iHeartRadio Theater. This special event will broadcast live across iHeartMedia's Urban AC radio stations and livestream at iheartradio.com/aflac for fans across the world to experience at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET . In addition to the performance, an on-site activation will allow consumers the opportunity to meet the Aflac Duck while engaging in activities designed to highlight how Aflac, like music, is often misunderstood and really more than it appears to be.

: GRAMMY-nominated artist will perform during iHeartRadio LIVE with Leon Bridges Presented by Aflac. The event will feature a moderated Q&A session and intimate performance with the Best R&B Album nominee at the iHeartRadio Theater in . The Aflac music experience will come to life through a three-dimensional Aflac Help Desk outside of the iHeartRadio Theater. This special event will broadcast live across iHeartMedia's Urban AC radio stations and livestream at iheartradio.com/aflac for fans across the world to experience at / . In addition to the performance, an on-site activation will allow consumers the opportunity to meet the Aflac Duck while engaging in activities designed to highlight how Aflac, like music, is often misunderstood and really more than it appears to be. Mid-week : The Aflac Duck will take to social media, continuing to build excitement with his fans for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. To join the conversation and view behind-the-scenes updates, follow #AflacHelpDesk and the Aflac Duck (@AflacDuck) on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook throughout the week.

: The Aflac Duck will take to social media, continuing to build excitement with his fans for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. To join the conversation and view behind-the-scenes updates, follow #AflacHelpDesk and the Aflac Duck (@AflacDuck) on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook throughout the week. GRAMMY Weekend, Saturday, Feb. 9-Sunday, Feb. 10 :

: The Aflac Duck's newest television commercial, 'Award Show,' will air throughout GRAMMY weekend, including during 'E! Live from the Red Carpet,' which airs Sunday, Feb. 10 , starting at 4 p.m. ET on E! Network. In the spot, the Aflac Duck - from behind the Help Desk - reminds an artist's limousine driver that Aflac isn't car insurance, followed by celebratory fanfare for an award winner who is sporting a broken arm in a cast but knows that Aflac pays policyholders directly when they get sick or injured, unless otherwise assigned. The Aflac Duck will return to the Aflac Help Desk to conduct exclusive interviews with artists including Best R&B Album nominee PJ Morton. The behind-the-scenes interviews will give fans unprecedented access to the artists while clearing up common misconceptions about the music industry and Aflac. Fans can watch segments of the interviews online during Billboard's official GRAMMY livestream of the red-carpet preshow on Sunday, Feb. 10 , from 6-8 p.m. ET at twitter.com/billboard.



'I've seen and heard a fair share of public misconceptions about myself, so I'm looking forward to having some fun debunking them with the help of the iconic Aflac Duck,' said Morton. 'My fans will have the opportunity to learn a few things they have never heard about me - all in celebration of the biggest night of the year for music.'

Get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover. Get to know us at Aflac.com.

*Supplemental sales is defined as 100 percent employee-paid through payroll deduction.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, 'like' Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr and YouTube.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japanand the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japanwhere it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and in 2019 Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbusand American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA31999.

Media contact: Kristen Fraser, 706.580.3813 or kfraser@aflac.com

Aflac analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

