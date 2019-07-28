Aflac Life Insurance Japan, Ltd. Confirms Sales to Continue through Japan Post

TOKYO, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to a certain media report, during the formal meeting of the Strategic Alliance Committee on July 17, 2019, Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. confirmed to Aflac Life Insurance Japan, Ltd. (Aflac Japan) that the Japan Post Group does not plan to halt the sales of Aflac Japan's cancer insurance through the Japan Post Group system. Furthermore, consistent with comments on Aflac Incorporated's July 26th earnings call, on July 26thJapan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. reconfirmed to Aflac Japan that there is no plan to halt the sales of Aflac Japan's cancer insurance policies.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japanand the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japanwhere it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and in 2019 Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com .

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

