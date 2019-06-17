Log in
Aflac : Points of Light Names Aflac One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US

06/17/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Points of Light Names Aflac One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US Bestows The Civic 50 Honor on Leading Supplemental Insurer for Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, today announced that the company has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Award by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. This marks the second consecutive year that Aflac has been included on this prestigious list of companies seeking to serve their communities in addition to their employees, customers and shareholders.

According to Points of Light, the award recognizes Aflac as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities. The Civic 50 honorees will be recognized tonight at the Points of Light Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, where corporate citizenship leaders from across the country are gathering to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

'As a business, Aflac has enjoyed tremendous success for more than six decades, serving our customers in their times of need and providing significant returns for our shareholders,' Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amossaid. 'It is no coincidence that we have also prioritized community. Whether through our commitment to childhood cancer research and treatment, enabling our employees to work with Habitat for Humanity to build homes, or our keen commitment to diversity and inclusion, our employees' desire to make a difference inside and outside of the office has created an environment inspiring Points of Light to provide us with this recognition. Our community-driven culture has had an incredible impact on our business and our continued success.'

'The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands, like Aflac,' said Natalye Paquin, Points of Light president and CEO. 'Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.'

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billionor more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, the 2019 honorees and insights from this year's survey, please visit Civic50.org.

About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japanand the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japanwhere it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year, and in 2019, Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

About Points of Light
 Points of Light - the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service - mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbusand American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA31999.

Aflac media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.763.4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Aflac analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac

Disclaimer

Aflac Incorporated published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 21:43:06 UTC
