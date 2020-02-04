Aflac's 4Q Results Beat Projections -- Earnings Review

By Maria Armental
Insurer Aflac Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results. Here's what you need to know:
PROFIT: Net income rose to $782 million, or $1.06 a share, from $525 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.03 a share from $1.02 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 97 cents a share, or $1.02 a share as adjusted.
REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $5.6 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $5.52 billion.
YEAR: Aflac ended the year at a profit of $3.3 billion on $22.31 billion in revenue, up from a 2018 profit of $2.92 billion on $21.76 billion in revenue.
OUTLOOK: This year, it expects to generate $4.32 to $4.52 a share in adjusted profit, compared with analysts projected $4.45 a share.
JAPAN POST: Aflac didn't immediately give any update regarding the investigation into sales of Japan Post Holdings Co. insurance products. Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. have collectively accounted for about one-quarter of Aflac Japan's third-sector sales. Aflac Japan is Aflac's largest earnings contributor. In December, Japan's Financial Services Agency issued three-month business suspension orders to the two Japan Post Holdings affiliates, but Aflac had said the sale of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. cancer insurance products didn't fall within the scope of the orders.
Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com