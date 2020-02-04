Log in
AFLAC    AFL

Aflac's 4Q Results Beat Projections -- Earnings Review

02/04/2020 | 04:41pm EST

By Maria Armental


Insurer Aflac Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results. Here's what you need to know: 




  PROFIT: Net income rose to $782 million, or $1.06 a share, from $525 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.03 a share from $1.02 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 97 cents a share, or $1.02 a share as adjusted. 




  REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $5.6 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $5.52 billion. 




  YEAR: Aflac ended the year at a profit of $3.3 billion on $22.31 billion in revenue, up from a 2018 profit of $2.92 billion on $21.76 billion in revenue. 




  OUTLOOK: This year, it expects to generate $4.32 to $4.52 a share in adjusted profit, compared with analysts projected $4.45 a share. 




  JAPAN POST: Aflac didn't immediately give any update regarding the investigation into sales of Japan Post Holdings Co. insurance products. Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. have collectively accounted for about one-quarter of Aflac Japan's third-sector sales. Aflac Japan is Aflac's largest earnings contributor. In December, Japan's Financial Services Agency issued three-month business suspension orders to the two Japan Post Holdings affiliates, but Aflac had said the sale of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. cancer insurance products didn't fall within the scope of the orders. 




  Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC 0.31% 52.17 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.03% 1007 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO., LTD. -0.43% 1853 End-of-day quote.-0.32%
POST HOLDINGS, INC. -0.19% 104.58 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 145 M
EBIT 2019 4 487 M
Net income 2019 3 232 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 38 176 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,43  $
Last Close Price 52,01  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederick John Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Max K. Brodén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Peter Kelso Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC-1.68%38 932
AXA-4.14%63 833
METLIFE, INC.-2.47%47 159
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.59%46 418
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.20%39 034
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC-2.39%37 430
