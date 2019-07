By Dave Sebastian



Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Friday said it has entered an agreement to acquire Argus Holdings LLC and its subsidiary Argus Dental & Vision Inc.

The companies did not specify the deal amount.

The transaction won't alter Aflac's earnings and capital-management outlook as well as sales guidance for 2019, the company said.

The funding for the transaction will likely come from Aflac's available liquidity, the company said.

