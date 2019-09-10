Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm

09/10/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on behalf of Aflac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aflac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 22, 2019, Aflac disclosed that its Japanese sales could decrease as much as 50% year-over-year as a result of improper sales practices. The price of Aflac stock fell $1.15 per share, to close at $48.36 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aflac shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Aflac please go to http://www.bespc.com/afl-2. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
