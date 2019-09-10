Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on behalf of Aflac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aflac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 22, 2019, Aflac disclosed that its Japanese sales could decrease as much as 50% year-over-year as a result of improper sales practices. The price of Aflac stock fell $1.15 per share, to close at $48.36 per share.

