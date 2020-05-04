Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aflac Incorporated    AFL

AFLAC INCORPORATED

(AFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Some Companies Began Preparing for a Downturn Before the Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:21pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

Finance chiefs were preparing for a downturn long before the coronavirus roiled the global economy; however, few expected it to be as swift or severe.

Many resorted to a tested playbook that included tapping additional liquidity, extending debt maturities and identifying areas for potential cost-cutting.

"After 11 years, we were expecting a slowdown or a recession," said Max Brodén, chief financial officer of Aflac Inc., an insurance company.

Last fall, Columbus, Ga.-based Aflac issued new debt and retired some higher-interest bonds that were set to mature in 2022.

"We took a number of steps to prepare the company for weaknesses in the economy, even though we certainly did not see this [a global pandemic] coming," Mr. Brodén said.

Aflac developed a tool kit, which included stress-testing parts of the business to decide how much debt to raise and when, Mr. Brodén said. In March, the company sold about $540 million in yen-denominated debt, followed by a $1 billion bond sale in the U.S. More than 70% of the company's business is generated in Japan. Aflac won't need to access capital markets further, according to Mr. Brodén.

Around 50% of CFOs at U.S. companies last year said they expected a recession at some point in 2020, according to the Duke CFO Global Business Outlook, a quarterly survey conducted by Duke University. CFOs' expectations were a moving target. Each quarter respondents pushed out when they thought a recession would begin, from the second quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter.

CFOs reacted to the weakening outlook by cutting costs, stockpiling cash, scaling back and delaying investments.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining performance across an economy. U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.3% last year, the slowest pace since 2016 but in line with the average speed of the recovery that began in mid-2009. GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 4.8% in the first three months of 2020, and economists expect an even lower reading for the second quarter.

By the end of March, three-quarters of respondents in the Duke survey were less optimistic about the U.S. economy and 56% were less optimistic about the outlook for their own company, compared with the previous quarter.

More executives were being proactive in planning for a recession, however they weren't as aggressive in tackling "the extreme downside that we are seeing now," said John Graham, a professor of finance at Duke University who oversees the survey. "From the second quarter of 2019 onwards, we saw dark clouds on the horizon."

MSCI Inc., the New York-based index provider, in November sold two sets of bonds -- each with a volume of $500 million and set to mature in 2029 -- to add to its liquidity buffer and, in part, to refinance older, more expensive debt.

"We had seen an expansion that had gone on for more than 10 years," said Linda Huber, the company's chief financial officer. "Market conditions don't go on forever."

MSCI generates about 80% of its revenue from subscriptions -- it charges fund managers for the use of its indexes in their portfolios, including the MSCI World stock market index -- but nevertheless could face challenges because of the downturn, Ms. Huber said.

The company went to the capital markets again at the end of February to raise additional debt, Ms. Huber said.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, a real-estate company that operates shopping malls in the U.S. and Europe, in recent years took steps to extend its debt maturities, said finance chief Jaap Tonckens. URW currently has over EUR11.7 billion ($12.7 billion) in cash and undrawn credit lines. "It's a good thing to have low-cost debt and long maturities," he said.

All three finance chiefs said the steps they took before the pandemic and up to this point are sufficient for weathering a downturn -- even though the depth and the duration of the coronavirus-induced slowdown is difficult to forecast.

"When the sun is shining, you plan and take advantage of that," Ms. Huber said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC INCORPORATED -2.38% 35.75 Delayed Quote.-32.42%
MSCI, INC. 0.48% 321.46 Delayed Quote.24.51%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD -9.36% 48.69 Delayed Quote.-61.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFLAC INCORPORATED
08:20aAFLAC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30AFLAC INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
04/29AFLAC INCORPORATED : Says Sales Drop Worsened This Month, Withdraws Guidance for..
DJ
04/29AFLAC INCORPORATED : Revenue Falls Almost 9% in 1Q
DJ
04/29AFLAC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29AFLAC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/29AFLAC INCORPORATED : Announces First Quarter Results, Reports First Quarter Net ..
PR
04/24AFLAC INCORPORATED : quaterly earnings release
04/22AFLAC INCORPORATED : to Release First Quarter Results on April 29, 2020
PR
04/16AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Aflac Incorporated's Senior Unsecured ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 723 M
EBIT 2020 4 083 M
Net income 2020 2 911 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 26 275 M
Chart AFLAC INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Aflac Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFLAC INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,50  $
Last Close Price 36,62  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederick John Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Max K. Brodén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Peter Kelso Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Julia K. Davis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.42%26 275
AXA-35.50%42 519
PRUDENTIAL PLC-26.64%34 626
METLIFE, INC.-31.96%31 528
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-36.48%23 580
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.89%23 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group