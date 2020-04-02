Log in
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

Aforti S A : CR ESPI 12/2020 – The estimated operating and sales data for the Aforti Group – March 2020

04/02/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') with its registered seat in Warsaw, hereby announces to the public the estimated operating and sales data of the Aforti Group for March 2020.

1) Loans for entrepreneurs

In March 2020, the total value of loans granted in Poland and Romania by Aforti Finance reached PLN 649 029,49, which in relation to the same month in 2019 represents a decrease of 67,74%. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 9 943 454,72, a result is lower by 39,76% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Cumulatively, at the end of March 2020, the total value of loans granted to entrepreneurs in the country and abroad amounted to PLN 2 222 742,29, that is 69,08 percent less than last year. At the same time, the total value of loan applications also decreased by 66,23% up to level PLN 22 006 307,57.

2) Currency exchange on online platforms

The total value of turnover on the currency exchange platform in Poland and Romania in March 2020 was PLN 94 652 755,56 and was lower by 52,20% compared to the same period of the previous year.

After three months of current year, the total value of turnover on the domestic and abroad currency exchange platform reached PLN 309 152 178,87, which means a reduction of 47,77%. YoY.

3) Collection orders

The nominal value of recovery orders in March 2020 amounted to PLN 71 135 242,91. This represents a 145,64% year-on-year increase. The number of recovery orders was 13 972 and was higher by 177,28% compared to March 2019.

In increasing terms, after three months of 2020, the nominal value of debt recovery orders reached PLN 121 148 602,70, which means an increase by 15,14 percent. At the same time, there was an increase of 71,28 percent on number of orders up to 30 261.

4) Financed claims

In March 2020, the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor was PLN 4 046 978,58 and it was higher by 59,24% than a year ago.

Cumulatively, after three months of this year, Aforti Factor financed PLN 8 324 123,14 of a total receivables, recording a reduction of 19,30 percent in relation to the previous year.

The table containing reported estimated data for March 2020 together with comparative data is included in the attachment to this current report.

The amounts have been converted to PLN based on the average NBP exchange rate on 31/03/2020.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

Read more

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 17:42:04 UTC
