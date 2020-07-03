Log in
Aforti S A : CR ESPI 38/2020 – The estimated operating and sales data for the Aforti Group – June 2020.

07/03/2020 | 03:59am EDT

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') with its registered seat in Warsaw, hereby announces to the public the estimated operating and sales data of the Aforti Group for June 2020.

1) Loans to entrepreneurs

In June 2020 Aforti, the value of loans granted by Aforti Finance amounted to PLN 237,969.32, which in relation to the same month in 2019 is a decrease of 91.58%. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 5,709,673.91, which is 55.81% lower than in the same period last year.

Cumulatively, at the end of June 2020, the total value of loans granted to entrepreneurs amounted to PLN 2,561,010.00, i.e. 81.59% less than in the previous year. At the same time, the total value of loan applications also decreased by 68.97 percent to PLN 40,325,208.28.

2) Exchange of currencies on online platforms

The value of trading on the FX platform in June 2020 was PLN 122,757,140.29, down by 37.78% year on year.

After six months of this year, the total value of trading on the currency exchange platform reached the level of PLN 600,841,301.07, which means a reduction of 51.34 percent year-on-year.

3) Collection orders

The nominal value of debt collection orders in June 2020 was PLN 70,201,272.86. This represents a 38.24% year-on-year increase. The number of debt collection orders was 26,826 and was 421.50% higher than in June 2019.

On a cumulative basis, after six months of 2020, the nominal value of debt collection orders reached PLN 310,200,339.39, an increase of 28.97 percent. At the same time, there was an increase of 122.87% in the number of orders to 94,210.

4) Financed receivables

In June 2020, the value of the receivables financed by Aforti Factor was PLN 2,603,591.33 and was 42.39% lower than last year.

Cumulatively, after six months of the year, Aforti Factor financed a total of PLN 17,271,740.57 in receivables, down 17.31% year on year.

The table containing reported estimated data for June 2020 together with comparative data is included in the attachment to this current report.

The amounts have been converted to PLN based on the average NBP exchange rate on 30/06/2020.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:58:10 UTC
