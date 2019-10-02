Aforti S A : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – September 2019 CR 74/2019

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. the Issuer's subsidiaries for September 2019

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A. for September 2019:

In September 2019 Aforti Finance S.A. granted 4 loans (decrease by 90,70%) with a total value of PLN 842,47 thousand, which is a decrease of 79,08% compared to the same month of 2018. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 5 822,99 thousand and that is a result lower by 82,45% compared to the same period of the previous year. In September 2019, there were filed 27 loan applications, what in relation to the same month of 2018 is a reduction of 89,07%.

Cumulatively, after nine months of 2019, Aforti Finance SA granted 125 loans (71,40% less YoY) with total value PLN 19 033,45 thousand and it is a decrease by 57,85% compared to 2018. In the period from January to the end of September 2019, there were filed 1 083 loan applications with total value PLN 172 121,75 thousand. The number of submitted applications was reduced by 63,11%, and their total value by 53,97% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A. for September 2019:

In September 2019, Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A. - an entity operating in Romania - has granted 4 loans to entrepreneurs. Its total value amounted to RON 283,54 thousand. In addition, Romanian entrepreneurs submitted 22 applications last month for a total amount of RON 3 739,36 thousand.

At the same time, after nine months of this year the Company accepted 63 loan applications with a total value of RON11 256,99 thousand. In this time were granted 11 loans with total value of RON 1 031,34 thousand.

On 31/10/2018, the Company obtained a license of a non-banking financial institution (IFN) allowing it to start operating activities.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for September 2019:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in September 2019 reached EUR 37 502,39 thousand and was higher by 76,75% compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, after nine months of the 2019, the turnover reached the level of EUR 330 404,52 thousand, an increase of 90,81% year-on-year.

4) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for September 2019 :

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in September 2019 amounted to EUR 18 248,74 thousand which is an increase of 214,59% in relation to September 2018.

In the period from January to the end of September 2019, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded EUR 118 584,20 thousand of the total turnover value, which in comparison to the previous year is an increase of 243,86%.

5) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for September 2019:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in September 2019 amounted to EUR 55 751,12 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 106,34%.

At the same time, cumulatively after nine months of 2019 the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 448 988,72 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 116,23%

6) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for September 2019:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on September 2019 reached PLN 20 875,76 thousand. This is an increase by 1674,67% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 4 545 and was higher by 552,08% compared to September 2018. The company concluded one contract in the indicated month (lower by 80,00%).

Cumulatively, after nine months of 2019, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN -321 007,41 thousand, which is an increase by 2653,57% year-on-year. The number of orders also increased by 3102,95% to 66 301. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the nine months of 2019, decreased by 19,30% to 46.

7) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Factor S.A. for September 2019:

In September 2019 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 5 057,38 thousand and was higher by 88,80% than in the previous year.

Further, after nine months current year, this value reached level of PLN 33 565,43 thousand, recording an increase of 96,45% year-on-year.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for September 2018 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

read more