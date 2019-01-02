Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Aforti Holding SA    AFHO   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING SA (AFHO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
6.2 PLN   +3.33%
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti : A merger of subsidiaries Aforti Collections S.A. and LifeBelt sp. z o.o. CR 2/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:04am EST

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw, in reference to the currents reports of ESPI no. 29/2018 dated on 13/08/2018, no. 34/2018 dated on 24/10/2018, no. 38/2018 dated on 27/11/2018 and no. 40/2018 dated on 04/12/2018, hereby announces to the public that it received information that on December 31, 2018 the District Court for Warsaw, XII Division of the National Court Register issued a decision of entering the merger of Aforti Collections SA (hereinafter: 'Aforti Collections', 'Acquiring Company') and LifeBelt Sp. z o.o. (hereinafter: 'LifeBelt', 'Acquired Company') to the National Court Register.

Thus, one company was created, which will operate under the name Aforti Collections S.A..

The merger of the Acquiring Company with the Acquired Company took place in the mode of art. 492 §1 point 1 of the Commercial Companies Code (CCC) in connection with art. 515 § 1, ie by transferring all assets of the Acquired Company to the Acquiring Company (merger by acquisition).

The merger of the companies took place without increasing the share capital of the Acquiring Company. Additionally, pursuant to art. 516 § 5 of the CCC in connection with art. 516 § 6 of the CCC, the merger of the companies took place in the simplified mode provided for in the aforementioned regulations.

Acquisition of an entity from the debt collection industry by Aforti Collections S.A. is the next step, after the AFORTI Group's entry into foreign markets (including Romanian through the Aforti Finance and Aforti Exchange brands), which is a consistent implementation of the Group's development strategy for 2018-2020. This activity will simultaneously expand and strengthen the presence of the Aforti Group and the Aforti Collections brand in the debt management
segment on the Polish market.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

read more

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 14:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFORTI HOLDING SA
09:04aAFORTI : A merger of subsidiaries Aforti Collections S.A. and LifeBelt sp. z o.o..
PU
08:54aAFORTI : Resigning from publication of financial results forecasts for 2019 year..
PU
2018AFORTI : O26 Series Bonds Allocation CR 122/2018
PU
2018AFORTI : Buy out of the M31 series bonds CR 121/2018
PU
2018AFORTI : O25 Series Bonds Allocation CR 119/2018
PU
More news
Chart AFORTI HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Klaudiusz Sytek Chairman-Management Board
Kamilla Sylek-Skonieczna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dawid Pawlowski Member-Supervisory Board
Stañczuk Maciej Member-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING SA0.00%0
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 854
CINTAS CORPORATION0.00%17 862
LG CORP--.--%10 904
INTERTEK GROUP0.00%9 886
TELEPERFORMANCE16.87%9 268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.