Aforti : A merger of subsidiaries Aforti Collections S.A. and LifeBelt sp. z o.o. CR 2/2019

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw, in reference to the currents reports of ESPI no. 29/2018 dated on 13/08/2018, no. 34/2018 dated on 24/10/2018, no. 38/2018 dated on 27/11/2018 and no. 40/2018 dated on 04/12/2018, hereby announces to the public that it received information that on December 31, 2018 the District Court for Warsaw, XII Division of the National Court Register issued a decision of entering the merger of Aforti Collections SA (hereinafter: 'Aforti Collections', 'Acquiring Company') and LifeBelt Sp. z o.o. (hereinafter: 'LifeBelt', 'Acquired Company') to the National Court Register.

Thus, one company was created, which will operate under the name Aforti Collections S.A..

The merger of the Acquiring Company with the Acquired Company took place in the mode of art. 492 §1 point 1 of the Commercial Companies Code (CCC) in connection with art. 515 § 1, ie by transferring all assets of the Acquired Company to the Acquiring Company (merger by acquisition).

The merger of the companies took place without increasing the share capital of the Acquiring Company. Additionally, pursuant to art. 516 § 5 of the CCC in connection with art. 516 § 6 of the CCC, the merger of the companies took place in the simplified mode provided for in the aforementioned regulations.

Acquisition of an entity from the debt collection industry by Aforti Collections S.A. is the next step, after the AFORTI Group's entry into foreign markets (including Romanian through the Aforti Finance and Aforti Exchange brands), which is a consistent implementation of the Group's development strategy for 2018-2020. This activity will simultaneously expand and strengthen the presence of the Aforti Group and the Aforti Collections brand in the debt management

segment on the Polish market.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

read more