Aforti : Buy out of the N1 series bonds CR 6/2019

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ('the Company', 'the Issuer') hereby announces, that on January 16, 2019 in accordance with the Conditions of Issue which comprised an annex to Resolution of the Board no 02/03/01/2017 dated on January 3, 2017, it purchased 525 of the N1 series Bonds to redemption of them.

Legal basis:

Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 6) of the Exhibit 3 'Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market' to the Alternative Trading System Rules.

