Aforti : Schedule of periodic reports submission in 2019 CR 4/2019

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ('the Company', 'the Issuer') hereby publishes the schedule for submission of periodic reports which will be published by the Issuer in 2019.

Quarterly reports:

The report for the fourth quarter of 2018, publication date is 14th February 2019;

The report for the first quarter 2019, publication date is 15th May 2019;

The report for the second quarter of 2019, publication date is 14th August 2019;

The report for the third quarter of 2019, publication date is 14th November 2019.

The annual report for 2018 year, publication date is 30th May 2018 year.

Legal basis: Article 6, Paragraph 14.1 of the Exhibit 3 ('Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market') to the Alternative Trading System Rules

