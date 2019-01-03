Aforti : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – December 2018 CR 3/2019

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. the Issuer's subsidiaries for December 2018

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A. for December 2018:

In December 2018 Aforti Finance S.A. granted 48 loans (increase by 37,14%) with a total value of PLN 4 517,42 thousand, which is an increase of 36.60% compared to the same month of 2017. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 28 735,82 thousand and that is a result higher by 15.75% compared to the same period of the previous year. In December 2018, there were filed 216 loan applications, that is a comparable result to the same month of 2017.

Cumulatively, in the end of 2018, Aforti Finance SA granted 587 loans (26.24% more YoY) with total value PLN 59 197,85 thousand and it is an increase by 63.40% compared to 2017. In the period from January to the end of December 2018, there were filed 3820 loan applications with total value PLN 479 706,26 thousand. The quantity of the loans rose up by 64.87% and their total value by 150.38% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for December 2018:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in December 2018 reached EUR 34 011,36 thousand and was higher by 152.86% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, after twelve months of the 2018, the turnover reached the level of EUR 269 950,46 thousand, an increase of 198.53% year-on-year.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for December 2018 :

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in December 2018 amounted to EUR 10 013,32 thousand which is an increase of 650.69% in relation to December 2017.

In the period from January to the end of December 2018, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded EUR 67 813,05 thousand of the total turnover value, which in comparison to the previous year is an increase of 4975.79%.

4) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for December 2018:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in December 2018 amounted to EUR 44 024,68 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 197.77%.

At the same time, cumulatively after the twelve months of 2018 the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 337 763,51 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 268.09%

5) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for December 2018:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on December 2018 reached PLN 44,79 thousand. This is a decrease of 64.54% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 48 and was higher by 860.00% compared to December 2017. The company concluded one contract in the indicated month.

Cumulatively, at the end of 2018, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN 16 543,62 thousand, which is a decline of 29.21% year-on-year. The number of orders also decreased by 73.08% from 17 123 to 4 609. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the twelve months of 2018, decreased by 50.00% to 70.

6) The estimated operational and sales results of LifeBelt Sp. z o.o. for December 2018:

In December 2018, the nominal value of LifeBelt debt collection orders amounted to PLN 24 413,98 thousand and their number was equal to 5490.

In the period from January to the end of December 2018, the nominal value of the debt collection orders in the company's portfolio reached the level of PLN 410 871,31 thousand. The number of collections was 88 950. In the indicated period, 6 new debt collection contracts were obtained.

The comparative data for the 2017 year are not available due to the fact that the company was not part of the Aforti Group.

7) The estimated total operational and sales data of Aforti Collections S.A. and LifeBelt sp. o.o. for December 2018:

The total nominal value of the orders of Aforti Collections SA and LifeBelt sp. o.o. in December 2018 amounted to PLN 24 458,76 thousand and was higher by 19264.43% than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The total number of debt collection orders was equal to 5538 (increase by 110660.00%). In December, both companies concluded a total of one new debt collection agreement.

At the end of 2018, the total nominal value of debt collection orders reached PLN 427 414,48 thousand, which means an increase of 1728.94% year-on-year. At the same time, the total number of collection orders amounted to 93 559 (increase by 446.39%). In the indicated period, the companies concluded a total of 76 debt collection agreements.

8) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Factor S.A. for December 2018:

In December 2018 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 2 138,99 thousand. Further, at the end of 2018 this value reached level of PLN 27 286,67 thousand.

The date comparative are not available because the Company had started its operating activities from January 2018.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for December 2018 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

