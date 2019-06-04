Aforti : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – May 2019 CR 46/2019

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of the Issuer's subsidiaries: Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. - for May 2019

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A.for May 2019:

In May 2019 Aforti Finance S.A. granted 15 loans (decrease by 71.70%) with a total value of PLN 2 204.62 thousand, which is a decrease of 67.01% compared to the same month of 2018. The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 28 835.90 thousand and that is a result lower by 39.67% compared to the same period of the previous year. In May 2019, there were filed 159 loan applications, what in relation to the same month of 2018 is a reduction of 50.77%.

Cumulatively, after five months of 2019, Aforti Finance SA granted 84 loans (69.23% less YoY) with total value PLN 11 519.76 thousand and it is a decrease by 60.55% compared to 2018. In the period from January to the end of May 2019, there were filed 762 loan applications with total value PLN 115 684.00 thousand. The number of submitted applications was reduced by 51.46%, and their total value by 40.77% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A.for May 2019:

In May 2019, Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A. - an entity operating in Romania - accepted the next entrepreneurs' applications for non-banking loans. Last month, Romanian entrepreneurs submitted 4 applications with a total value of RON 640.85 thousand.

During the first two months Company's operation, it received 7 applications in total. The value of those applications was RON 1 454.05 thousand, which is an increase of 126.89% month to month.

On 31/10/2018, the Company obtained a license of a non-banking financial institution (IFN) allowing it to start operating activities.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for May 2019:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in May 2019 reached EUR 40 386.67 thousand and was higher by 57.53% compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, after five months of the 2019, the turnover reached the level of EUR 178 605.88 thousand, an increase of 97.45% year-on-year.

4) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for May 2019 :

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in May 2019 amounted to EUR 11 920.86 thousand which is an increase of 113.64% in relation to May 2018.

In the period from January to the end of May 2019, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded EUR 53 680.82 thousand of the total turnover value, which in comparison to the previous year is an increase of 241.18%.

5) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for May 2019:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in May 2019 amounted to EUR 52 307.53 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 67.56%.

At the same time, cumulatively after the five months of 2019 the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 232 286.70 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 118.75%.

6) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for May 2019:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on May 2019 reached PLN 48 019.30 thousand. This is an increase by 5781.49% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 10 334 and was higher by 12817.50% compared to May 2018. The company concluded one contract in the indicated month.

Cumulatively, after five months of 2019, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN 189 743.93 thousand, which is an increase by 2100.83% year-on-year. The number of orders also increased by 3542.79% to 37 120. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the five months of 2019, increased by 36.84% to 26.

7) The estimated operational and sales results ofAforti Factor S.A.for May 2019:

In May 2019 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 4 306.07 thousand and was higher by 140.26% than in the previous year.

Further, after five months current year, this value reached level of PLN 16 331.15 thousand, recording an increase of 159.93% year-on-year.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for May 2018 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

