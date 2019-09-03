Aforti : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – August 2019

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. the Issuer's subsidiaries for August 2019

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A. for August 2019:

In August 2019 Aforti Finance S.A. granted 12 loans (decrease by 74,47%) with a total value of PLN 2 110,74 thousand, which is a decrease of 58,43% compared to the same month of 2018.

The value of submitted applications amounted to PLN 18 575,92 thousand and that is a result lower by 60,18% compared to the same period of the previous year. In August 2019, there were filed 104 loan applications, what in relation to the same month of 2018 is a reduction of 69,59%.

Cumulatively, after eight months of 2019, Aforti Finance SA granted 121 loans (69,29% less YoY) with total value PLN 18 191,07 thousand and it is a decrease by 55,78% compared to 2018. In the period from January to the end of August 2019, there were filed 1056 loan applications with total value PLN 166 298,76 thousand. The number of submitted applications was reduced by 60,73%, and their total value by 51,19% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A. for August 2019:

In August 2019, Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A. - an entity operating in Romania - has granted 2 loans to entrepreneurs. Its total value amounted to RON[1] 168,25 thousand. In addition, Romanian entrepreneurs submitted 11 applications last month for a total amount of RON 1 614,08 thousand.

At the same time, after eight months of this year the Company accepted 41 loan applications with a total value of RON 7 517,64 thousand. In this time were granted 7 loans with total value of RON 747,80 thousand.

On 31/10/2018, the Company obtained a license of a non-banking financial institution (IFN) allowing it to start operating activities.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for August 2019:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in August 2019 reached EUR 42 239,12 thousand and was higher by 103,1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, after eight months of the 2019, the turnover reached the level of EUR 292 850,34 thousand, an increase of 92,74% year-on-year.

4) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for August 2019 :

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in August 2019 amounted to EUR 19 814,17 thousand which is an increase of 409,62% in relation to August 2018.

In the period from January to the end of August 2019, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded EUR 100 335,46 thousand of the total turnover value, which in comparison to the previous year is an increase of 249,78%.

5) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for August 2019:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in August 2019 amounted to EUR 62 053,28 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 151,38%.

At the same time, cumulatively after eight months of 2019 the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 393 185,80 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 117,68%.

6) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for August 2019:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on August 2019 reached PLN 27 709,99 thousand. This is an increase by 7723,12% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 9890 and was higher by 54844,44% compared to August 2018. The company concluded 3 contracts in the indicated month (lower by 50%).

Cumulatively, after eight months of 2019, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN 299 904,31 thousand, which is an increase by 2761,26% year-on-year. The number of orders also increased by 4345,08% to 61031. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the eight months of 2019, decreased by 13,46% to 45.

7) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Factor S.A. for August 2019:

In August 2019 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 3 600,86 thousand and was higher 2,36% than in the previous year.

Further, after eight months current year, this value reached level of PLN 28 508,05 thousand, recording an increase of 97,87% year-on-year.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for August 2019 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

[1] RON = Romanian currency

