Africa Energy : to Present at Investor Meeting in Stockholm (Non-Regulatory)

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2018/CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ('Africa Energy' or the 'Company'), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore Namibiaand South Africa, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting to investors and shareholders at a town hall meeting in Stockholm, Swedenon Monday, September 24, 2018, at 18:30 Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF version

The town hall meeting will be held at Näringslivets Hus on Storgatan 19 in Stockholm(lokal Venus). Investors and shareholders are requested to confirm their attendance beforehand by contacting Sara Runessonat srunesson@rive6.ch or +46 8 440 54 50.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore Namibiaand South Africa. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker 'AFE') and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker 'AEC'). Africa Energy Corp. is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is actively building an exploration and production portfolio across Africa.

Additional Information:

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 1:00 a.m. EDTon September 18, 2018.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB.

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615; info@africaenergycorp.com, www.africaenergycorp.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -6,42 M
Net income 2018 -6,42 M
Finance 2018 38,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 157 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,45  CAD
Spread / Average Target 97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garrett Soden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Ashley Heppenstall Chairman
Jeromie J. Kufflick Chief Financial Officer
Keith Charles Hill Director
Ian W. Gibbs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFRICA ENERGY CORP120
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.25%85 414
CNOOC LTD29.59%82 855
EOG RESOURCES8.92%68 241
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.32%59 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.72%38 785
