Africa Energy : to Present at Investor Meeting in Stockholm (Non-Regulatory)

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2018/CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ('Africa Energy' or the 'Company'), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore Namibiaand South Africa, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting to investors and shareholders at a town hall meeting in Stockholm, Swedenon Monday, September 24, 2018, at 18:30 Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF version

The town hall meeting will be held at Näringslivets Hus on Storgatan 19 in Stockholm(lokal Venus). Investors and shareholders are requested to confirm their attendance beforehand by contacting Sara Runessonat srunesson@rive6.ch or +46 8 440 54 50.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore Namibia and South Africa.

Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615; info@africaenergycorp.com, www.africaenergycorp.com