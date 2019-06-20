Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  African Battery Metals PLC       GB00B6Y3CV16

AFRICAN BATTERY METALS PLC
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Battery Metals : Botswana Conference Presentation - Kalahari Key

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:04am EDT

African Battery Metals plc (LON:ABM) the AIM listed battery metal exploration and development company is pleased to advise that on 11 June 2019 Dr Roger Key MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Limited ('KKME'), presented at the Botswana Resource Sector Conference held in Gaborone, Botswana.

The conference website is available through the following link: https://www.capconferences.com

The presentation was entitled 'Exploration for Ni and PGMs in the Molopo Farms Complex's Feeder Zone' and the KKME presentation can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.capconferences.com/files/2019/06/Tuesday-11th-June-1120hrs-Roger-Key.pdf

ABM holds 18.26% of the issued share capital of KKME and KKME holds a 100% interest in the Molopo Farms Complex ('MFC') project in southern Botswana. ABM also has the right until 31 December 2019 to elect to earn into a 40% direct project interest in the MFC project by expending USD$500,000 on the MFC project by 31 December 2020. In total ABM would then have an effective economic interest of approximately 51% in the MFC project.

Further information in respect of the ABM Agreement with KKME is available from the announcement dated 13 May 2019, which is available through the following link: https://www.abmplc.com/n/n104/acquisition-and-earn-in-agreement-botswana-project.

Download the full RNS release (PDF)

Return to the previous page

Disclaimer

African Battery Metals plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 08:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AFRICAN BATTERY METALS PLC
04:04aAFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Botswana Conference Presentation - Kalahari Key
PU
06/19AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Completion of Investment and Option Agreement – K..
PU
06/14AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director/PCA Dealings
AQ
06/13AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director dealing
AQ
06/13AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director/PCA Dealings
PU
06/12AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Interim Results
AQ
06/12AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director dealing
PU
06/11AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Interim Results
PU
06/10AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Kisinka Project 7 km Copper Anomaly Identified
AQ
06/07AFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Kisinka Project - 7 km Copper Anomaly Identified
PU
More news
Chart AFRICAN BATTERY METALS PLC
Duration : Period :
African Battery Metals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Graham Wood Executive Director & Finance Director
John Macpherson Non-Executive Director
Scott James Richardson Brown Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFRICAN BATTERY METALS PLC-48.00%3
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 358
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP24.24%26 825
CHINA MOLYBDENUM6.38%11 409
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.20%7 525
BOLIDEN AB20.33%6 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About