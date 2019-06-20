African Battery Metals : Botswana Conference Presentation - Kalahari Key

African Battery Metals plc (LON:ABM) the AIM listed battery metal exploration and development company is pleased to advise that on 11 June 2019 Dr Roger Key MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Limited ('KKME'), presented at the Botswana Resource Sector Conference held in Gaborone, Botswana.

The conference website is available through the following link: https://www.capconferences.com

The presentation was entitled 'Exploration for Ni and PGMs in the Molopo Farms Complex's Feeder Zone' and the KKME presentation can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.capconferences.com/files/2019/06/Tuesday-11th-June-1120hrs-Roger-Key.pdf

ABM holds 18.26% of the issued share capital of KKME and KKME holds a 100% interest in the Molopo Farms Complex ('MFC') project in southern Botswana. ABM also has the right until 31 December 2019 to elect to earn into a 40% direct project interest in the MFC project by expending USD$500,000 on the MFC project by 31 December 2020. In total ABM would then have an effective economic interest of approximately 51% in the MFC project.

Further information in respect of the ABM Agreement with KKME is available from the announcement dated 13 May 2019, which is available through the following link: https://www.abmplc.com/n/n104/acquisition-and-earn-in-agreement-botswana-project.

