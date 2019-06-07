Log in
AFRICAN BATTERY METALS PLC
African Battery Metals : Kisinka Project - 7 km Copper Anomaly Identified

06/07/2019

African Battery Metals plc (LON:ABM) the AIM listed battery metal exploration and development company is pleased to announce an update regarding exploration activities at the Company's Kisinka Copper-Cobalt project ('Kisinka' or the 'Project') in the Democratic Republic of Congo ('DRC').

Project Background

The current phase of exploration activities at Kisinka was announced by the Company on 12 April 2019 and can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.abmplc.com/n/n99/kisinka-copper-cobalt-project-exploration-commences

Updates on Kisinka field operations and progress in sample testing were provided by the Company on 2 May 2019 and 17 May 2019 and may be viewed through the following links:

Latest Highlights:

  • XRF analysis (x-ray fluorescence spectrometry) has been carried out to identify anomalous levels of copper and cobalt on the 663 field samples, plus standards of known composition and blanks;
  • Preliminary analysis has identified a 7 km long anomalous zone for copper which is spatially related to the Undifferentiated Roan horizons within the license area;
  • Undifferentiated Roan represents Roan rocks of the Roan 1, Roan 2 and Roan 3 Subgroups and the Neoproterozoic Roan Group of central Africa is host to the world's largest and highest-grade sedimentary rock-hosted copper-cobalt deposits in the Copperbelts of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC);
  • Further analysis and review of the copper and cobalt results from sampling will continue over the next week and the Company will release detailed results soon after the conclusion of that work.

Paul Johnson, Executive Director of African Battery Metals commented:

'The immediate identification of a copper anomaly related to the Undifferentiated Roan horizons passing through the length of our license was a welcome result at this early stage of analysis of the results of our sampling programme.

The potential significance of this large anomalous zone makes this a high priority prospect for the Company. Initial exploration in 2018 had failed to pick up significant signs of any mineralisation, and so this appears to be a positive change in fortunes'.

Download the full RNS release (PDF)

Disclaimer

African Battery Metals plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:27:01 UTC
