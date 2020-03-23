African Equity Empowerment Investments : Postponement Of Annual General Meeting Of 24 March 2020

Postponement of Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2020

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 1996/006093/06

Share code: AEE

ISIN: ZAE000195731

('AEEI' or 'the Company')

POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 24 MARCH 2020

The board of directors of AEEI acknowledge the seriousness of the

current situation as a result of the spread of COVID-19 and are in

support of the recommendations made by the Government of South Africa

in curbing its impact.

In this regard shareholders are referred to the Notice of Annual

General Meeting posted to shareholders on 31 January 2020, and are

advised that the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), scheduled

for 24 March 2020, has been postponed to 16 April 2020 due to the need

to set up facilities to host the AGM electronically.

Details to enable shareholders to dial in and participate at the AGM

will be disseminated on SENS in due course.

Cape Town

23 March 2020

Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance

Date: 23-03-2020 11:53:00

Supplied by www.sharenet.co.za

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.